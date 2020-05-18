Tennis serves first COVID-safe matches

FIRST TASTE OF NORMALITY: Warwick Tennis Association will reopen their courts today to social tennis after virus restrictions put a hiatus on the sport.

TENNIS: Warwick and District Tennis Association are taking the first steps back to normality today, with sessions (both coached and social) no longer restricted to 10 people.

The announcement from Tennis Australia detailed the road map to resuming play, including the procedures clubs will have to implement to stay “COVIDSafe”.

Warwick and District president Nathan Costello said the return of open court sessions was a positive step forward.

“I think the fact that we can have doubles again will be a major benefit for people who casually fire the courts,” he said.

“Until now, it was restricted to singles only, in general most people still stick with four people per court.

“So, we’re hoping to encourage people to come down and have a game.”

Under the easing of restrictions, groups of no more than 10 can gather at any one time and players are encouraged to use their own equipment.

The increased number of people allowed on the courts will also see the return of junior tennis at the club.

“Steve Farrell is going to resume coaching from next Monday,” Costello said.

“We’ve lost a few weeks of junior fixtures but we haven’t lost too much in regards to the Monday coaching sessions we offer.

“We’re hoping most things should be back in full swing by July 11.”

While a number of organised groups use the courts, Costello said open court sessions would be conducted under strict measures.

“We’re going to reopen the website sometime today,” he said.

“The club will be regularly cleaning the courts. It is an extra workload but there are three or four volunteers who are going to spilt up the workload.

“This is going to be the new normal for a while, but it isn’t putting us off wanting to play.”

As one of the first sports to resume, Costello was hopeful more people would look at giving tennis a shot.

“The fact that it’s an outdoors and non-contact, it did allow us the advantage of coming back earlier than some of the contact sports,” he said.

“It’ll be great to see the community getting back to normal, especially for the mental and physical health.

“It’s great to have some options around.”

For updates on court hire, head to Warwick and District Tennis Association Facebook page.