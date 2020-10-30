Tennis star reacts to lovers’ bombshells

Tennis star Alexander Zverev has denied allegations of abuse from one ex-girlfriend, and responded to news he is about to become a father with another former lover.

Brenda Patea, a 27-year-old German model who dated Zverev for less than 12 months, revealed she is 20 weeks pregnant with his child before another former flame, Olga Sharypova, accused the world No. 7 of abusing her.

Taking to social media on Friday (AEDT), Zverev addressed both revelations, starting with his impending fatherhood.

"The last days were quite challenging for me. I will be a father at age 23," Zverev wrote. "And I am very much looking forward to the child.

"Even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship and I will live up to my responsibility as a father. Together we will take care of the little person that is about to grow.

"But I don't want to say more in public about this private subject. I am sure that Brenda and I can manage it without the media involved."

Next, Zverev moved onto the allegations of domestic violence.

"Then, there are the unfounded accusations of my ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, which I read in the media today," Zverev added. "They make me very sad.

"We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together. I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true.

"We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these accusations now, I just don't know.

"I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way."

Zverev has a lot more than tennis on his mind.

Brenda Patea is going to be a mum.

Before Zverev's statement, Patea said she doesn't have "any communication" with him and isn't planning to share custody of her child with the German. She also detailed the reasons behind her split with the tennis hotshot, who approached her in a Paris coffee shop in October last year to begin their romance.

"We had crises before and then ended our relationship with Alex," she told German tabloid Bild. "Because we have different views on life. Everyone who is with an athlete must submit to these situations."

Making her pregnancy announcement on social media, Patea added: "There is magic in every beginning. This is my magical beginning with a new life under my heart.

"I can hardly put into words what it feels like to be pregnant - it's just an overwhelming time. Becoming a mum fills me with such great joy and yet it also scares me a little.

"Those of you who have already been pregnant can probably relate to this. In the past few weeks there have been some heartbreaking and joyful moments and then again situations of uncertainty because my child is born into stormy times.

"But no matter what is in store for us … I will love and protect my child until the end of my days. I am already the happiest mum in the world and I am so happy to be able to share this happiness with you!"

Olya Sharapova made some alarming accusations.

Zverev and Sharypova reportedly broke up in April 2019 and on Thursday she opened up in an Instagram post about allegedly being in an abusive relationship, claiming at once point she hit her head against a wall and was choked.

Sharypova did not initially name Zverev in the post but when contacted by Russian news outlet Championat, confirmed she was referring to this year's US Open finalist.

