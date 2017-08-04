Tensions ignite over explosives facility

LABOUR OF LOVE: Karara farmer Belinda Marriage is working to overturn the approval of an explosives disposal facility, which she says is threatening her livelihood and business.

FOR Belinda Marriage and Tim Rudduck, moving to Karara was a chance to start anew in the country.

The couple met while living at Mt Isa and 13 years after making the move to the Southern Downs they run one of only three herds of the rare Tamworth pigs in Australia at their Waraghai Rd property.

"Tim and I met when were in our 20s - I was a clinical nurse and Tim was doing his electrical apprenticeship," Ms Marriage said.

"We wanted to go into farming and found Karara was a beautiful area and the land was a good price for young farmers wanting to get out on their own

"There was no noxious industry or mining and there were plenty of old and friendly farmers - it's a beautiful community.

"We started our business Tillari Trotters with the pigs and rare Persian sheep breed - both of which are conservation herds - about 10 years ago, and now have about 30 sows and 70 ewes."

Now, Ms Marriage says the approval of an explosives disposal facility nearby is threatening her and her husband's livelihood and the viability of their business.

Southern Downs Regional Council recently gave the green light for Australian company Extech to begin regularly disposals of majority ammonium-nitrate explosives, largely from clients in the mining industry, after conducting trial blasts earlier this year.

Ms Marriage said the site of explosions on the neighbouring property was 2.6km from their house, while the total area covered by the blast came even closer to the Tillari stock.

"When I washome and outside for one of the trial blasts, it was like a pressure change hit me," Ms Marriage said.

"Pigs are sensitive to pressure changes and they were very upset by the activity, they ran away in a group and they barked.

"We also run animal and farm therapy for children with autism and other disabilities and also returned service veterans and we won't be able to do that any more.

"Children with autism are very sensitive to pressure changes and we can't realistically have veterans with PTSD anywhere near explosions."

Ms Marriage and Mr Rudduck spoke for five minutes at the council meeting, where the development application was tabled last month and councillors were divided four to four on the vote.

She said there were concerns she and others held that did not seem to be addressed by the approval process.

READ the response from Extech and Southern Downs Regional Council here.

"The other thing we're concerned about is underground run-off and air pollution; the water in this area goes into Canal Creek and runs into the Condamine River, passing a lot of farms on the way," she said.

"No one has told us exactly what will be exploded so we don't know if chemicals released into the atmosphere are going to end up in our water tanks or in animals' feed, or end up in the groundwater.

"Ammonium nitrate is fatal to stock even in low doses and it's our responsibility as farmers to ensure the meat we produce does not contain any harmful chemicals.

"They thought the firefighting foam at Oakey was safe; we can't afford for something like that to happen on the Southern Downs."

Ms Marriage said she would push to overturn the decision.

"I just don't think the councillors appreciate how big of concern this really is," she said.

"We've been told our property has dropped in value now.

"I don't know why they're not using a quarry area for it where it would be easier to control the risks and safer for farmland without the risk of contamination; I think that would have been the better solution for everyone.

"We're meeting with Lawrence Springborg and setting up petitions and looking at options to overturn this."

Go to change.org/p/hon-jackie-trad -stop-the-explosive-dump- explosive-testing-facility- karara-qld

Animal welfare called into question

Animal rights and industry groups have thrown their support behind Ms Marriage and Mr Rudduck as they look to overturn the approval for Extech to dispose of explosives

In a letter to Southern Downs Regional Council, the RSPCA reiterated concerns for noise levels at the facility having an adverse effect on the welfare and productivity on Ms Marriage's herd of rare Tamworth pigs.

"The RSPCA has been informed that the pigs on the property have reacted to the loud noises of the explosives by running around the property in a distressed manner," the letter read.

"The RSPCA does not support the positioning of facilities such as explosives disposal facilities within close proximity to piggeries where the noises are able to be heard by the pigs and cause subsequent distress and adverse welfare consequences.

"Pigs are extremely sensitive to sound and this should be considered with regards to appropriate housing and husbandry.

"Exposure of pigs to loud noises should be minimised where possible to prevent stress and fear reactions."

Australian Pork Limited has also contacted the council in support of Ms Marriage and Mr Rudduck.

Natives in harm's way

The pigs and sheep kept at Tillari Trotters are rare, but grave concerns are also held for the native species that call Karara home.

An Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Protected Matters report specific to the property found several threatened and vulnerable species living in the area.

Southern Downs Residents Action Group member Jenn Greene-Galloway said many members were concerned these were seemingly overlooked during the application process.

"Of particular concerns are the vulnerable koala populations which are known to the area and the critically endangered regent honeyeater known to breed in the area," Ms Greene-Galloway said.

"The report found the critically endangered swift parrot is also likely to be present in this area, not to mention this area is also a known corridor for the spotted-tail quoll.

"No environmental impact statement was submitted and we feel this was a major flaw within the proposal."

Southern Downs Regional Council set out in the site conditions that blasts cannot be done in areas mapped as remnant vegetation by the State Government or in areas subject to the SDRC biodiversity areas overlay.