20°
News

Tensions ignite over explosives facility

Sophie Lester
| 4th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
LABOUR OF LOVE: Karara farmer Belinda Marriage is working to overturn the approval of an explosives disposal facility, which she says is threatening her livelihood and business.
LABOUR OF LOVE: Karara farmer Belinda Marriage is working to overturn the approval of an explosives disposal facility, which she says is threatening her livelihood and business. Helen McDonald

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR Belinda Marriage and Tim Rudduck, moving to Karara was a chance to start anew in the country.

The couple met while living at Mt Isa and 13 years after making the move to the Southern Downs they run one of only three herds of the rare Tamworth pigs in Australia at their Waraghai Rd property.

"Tim and I met when were in our 20s - I was a clinical nurse and Tim was doing his electrical apprenticeship," Ms Marriage said.

"We wanted to go into farming and found Karara was a beautiful area and the land was a good price for young farmers wanting to get out on their own

"There was no noxious industry or mining and there were plenty of old and friendly farmers - it's a beautiful community.

"We started our business Tillari Trotters with the pigs and rare Persian sheep breed - both of which are conservation herds - about 10 years ago, and now have about 30 sows and 70 ewes."

Now, Ms Marriage says the approval of an explosives disposal facility nearby is threatening her and her husband's livelihood and the viability of their business.

Southern Downs Regional Council recently gave the green light for Australian company Extech to begin regularly disposals of majority ammonium-nitrate explosives, largely from clients in the mining industry, after conducting trial blasts earlier this year.

Ms Marriage said the site of explosions on the neighbouring property was 2.6km from their house, while the total area covered by the blast came even closer to the Tillari stock.

"When I washome and outside for one of the trial blasts, it was like a pressure change hit me," Ms Marriage said.

"Pigs are sensitive to pressure changes and they were very upset by the activity, they ran away in a group and they barked.

"We also run animal and farm therapy for children with autism and other disabilities and also returned service veterans and we won't be able to do that any more.

"Children with autism are very sensitive to pressure changes and we can't realistically have veterans with PTSD anywhere near explosions."

Ms Marriage and Mr Rudduck spoke for five minutes at the council meeting, where the development application was tabled last month and councillors were divided four to four on the vote.

She said there were concerns she and others held that did not seem to be addressed by the approval process.

READ the response from Extech and Southern Downs Regional Council here.

"The other thing we're concerned about is underground run-off and air pollution; the water in this area goes into Canal Creek and runs into the Condamine River, passing a lot of farms on the way," she said.

"No one has told us exactly what will be exploded so we don't know if chemicals released into the atmosphere are going to end up in our water tanks or in animals' feed, or end up in the groundwater.

"Ammonium nitrate is fatal to stock even in low doses and it's our responsibility as farmers to ensure the meat we produce does not contain any harmful chemicals.

"They thought the firefighting foam at Oakey was safe; we can't afford for something like that to happen on the Southern Downs."

Ms Marriage said she would push to overturn the decision.

"I just don't think the councillors appreciate how big of concern this really is," she said.

"We've been told our property has dropped in value now.

"I don't know why they're not using a quarry area for it where it would be easier to control the risks and safer for farmland without the risk of contamination; I think that would have been the better solution for everyone.

"We're meeting with Lawrence Springborg and setting up petitions and looking at options to overturn this."

Go to change.org/p/hon-jackie-trad -stop-the-explosive-dump- explosive-testing-facility- karara-qld

Animal welfare called into question

 

Animal rights and industry groups have thrown their support behind Ms Marriage and Mr Rudduck as they look to overturn the approval for Extech to dispose of explosives

In a letter to Southern Downs Regional Council, the RSPCA reiterated concerns for noise levels at the facility having an adverse effect on the welfare and productivity on Ms Marriage's herd of rare Tamworth pigs.

"The RSPCA has been informed that the pigs on the property have reacted to the loud noises of the explosives by running around the property in a distressed manner," the letter read.

"The RSPCA does not support the positioning of facilities such as explosives disposal facilities within close proximity to piggeries where the noises are able to be heard by the pigs and cause subsequent distress and adverse welfare consequences.

"Pigs are extremely sensitive to sound and this should be considered with regards to appropriate housing and husbandry.

"Exposure of pigs to loud noises should be minimised where possible to prevent stress and fear reactions."

Australian Pork Limited has also contacted the council in support of Ms Marriage and Mr Rudduck.

Natives in harm's way

The pigs and sheep kept at Tillari Trotters are rare, but grave concerns are also held for the native species that call Karara home.

An Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Protected Matters report specific to the property found several threatened and vulnerable species living in the area.

Southern Downs Residents Action Group member Jenn Greene-Galloway said many members were concerned these were seemingly overlooked during the application process.

"Of particular concerns are the vulnerable koala populations which are known to the area and the critically endangered regent honeyeater known to breed in the area," Ms Greene-Galloway said.

"The report found the critically endangered swift parrot is also likely to be present in this area, not to mention this area is also a known corridor for the spotted-tail quoll.

"No environmental impact statement was submitted and we feel this was a major flaw within the proposal."

Southern Downs Regional Council set out in the site conditions that blasts cannot be done in areas mapped as remnant vegetation by the State Government or in areas subject to the SDRC biodiversity areas overlay.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  animal welfare environment extech karara rural industry southern downs regional council warwick business warwick developments

SEX THREAT: Figures reveal Warwick's most virulent STIs

SEX THREAT: Figures reveal Warwick's most virulent STIs

Experts urge young people to use condoms, get tested as our region notches up new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis since January 1

Public art just scratching the surface

Paul Stumkat with sculptures he created for Rhoda Rushbrook Park in Mt Tamborine from his workshop in Killarney.

Southern Downs sculptor calls for more community artwork

WEEKEND WEATHER: Cold starts to continue

Another morning of frost for the Rose City.

Winter is still in full swing, with cold mornings set to continue

'Hysteria' up over Karara explosives

BLAST AWAY: Extech have been approved by Southern Downs Regional Council to conduct explosive disposal blasts at Karara.

Fears over explosives disposal belong to 'concerned few'

Local Partners

Strong Fathers leading the way

Men changing their lives around rewarded with graduation from Strong Fathers program.

Williams walking on to award

Williams manager Cindy Nicholls.

All the winners from Rose City's Retail Service Awards evening.

All Wolves games in Toowoomba this weekend

CLASS PLAYER: Goalie Alek Ebneter (with ball) for Warwick Wolves in a colts game.

Warwick Colts in top-two clash

Top clash set for Clifton in the TRL

FORM FORWARD: Wattles player Tyrone Jowett charges against Highfields last weekend.

Wattles ready for final home game of season

Little athletes hits the track this Sunday for new season

LITTLE ATHLETICS: (Back, from left) Aiden Johnston, Zac and Josh Jenner, (front) Jasmine Hawke, Mitchell Jenner and Tyson Hawke.

Children three to 17 welcome at little A's

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

An Opportunity To Build On

95 Glen Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $129,000

Elevated gently sloping 993sqm block taking in expansive views over Warwick to the Great Divide. In an estate with new modern homes, kerb and channel, all services...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’