Tensions run high as SDRC buys into Emu Swamp Dam

STEP FORWARD: Mayor Vic Pennisi,Minister for Drought and Water Resources David Littleproud , Treasurer Josh Frydenberg with Brent Finlay, Independent Chair of the Emu Swamp Dam Committee and State MP James Lister at the site of the proposed dam. Picture Kym Smith

STANTHORPE residents have been offered “salvation” in Emu Swamp Dam as Southern Downs councillors voted yes in the historic decision buy into the irrigation project this morning.

Emotions ran high in what Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi called it the biggest strategic vote Southern Downs Regional Council had made in 17 years.

The unanimous vote will mean SDRC will buy into Emu Swamp Dam at the cost of 450 ML from Storm King Dam, equitable to about $1.125 million, in order to bolster urban water supply.

Other options such as raising Storm King Dam’s wall by 2.5m were raised during the meeting as Cr Sheryl Windle reminded councillors the vote was “one small piece of water security” for the region.

Cr Cynthia McDonald raised concerns about transparency over going into the deal with 25 unidentified other parties.

“We don’t know who’s in those entities, we don’t know who we’re entering into partnership with,” she said.

“It is in best interests of the public and ratepayers to know. It’s their money we’re putting into it

Legal reasons were cited as being behind the non-disclosure of names.

Cr Andrew Gale made an impassioned plea in support of the venture.

“Will this be the ultimate panacea that will forever solve water woes, or at the very least mean we will never have to cart water again? Only time will tell but the cynical me, the pragmatist and the realist, says it probably won’t be,” he said.

“What I do know is that this dam we’re talking about today, Emu Swamp, is on the verge of being built.

“After 20-odd years of planning, lobbying, begging, screaming and scrounging.

“In the case of Emu Swamp dam, I see the water that would be available to Stanthorpe as a salvation

“We must this take this opportunity that presents itself to us today. We must.”

Cr Stephen Tancred reminded councillors the decision wasn’t one without emotion, as he detailed how it would affect his own family.

“My father-in-law, he’s 80, he was a teenage when Storm King Dam was built and when Stanthorpe was connected to town water,” he said.

“Robbie lives on Pierpoint St so he gets to see 90 trucks a day go past his house. Forty-five full, 45 empty, and as an elder of Stanthorpe he’s just a little bit disappointed it’s come to this.

“All three levels of government have at times dragged the chain or given the project a kick along and today is the day to kick it along again.

“So when you vote for this motion, don’t just do it for me on town water, don’t just do it for (my father-in-law), do it for the other 5000 residents who trust you not to disappoint them, but to actually provide for them.”

Cr Pennisi and Cameron Gow both refrained from voting due to conflicts of interest.

Further discussions will be had as to whether council would sell or lease the 450ML.