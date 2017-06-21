Tenterfield shaken by councillor death

TENTERFIELD Shire Councillor John Martin has died.

The councillor, who was elected to represent D Ward last September, is reported to have passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Peter Petty said council were shocked and saddened by the news of Cr Martin's death.

"Council's flags will fly at half mast today as a sign of respect to Councillor Martin", Cr Petty said. "Councillors will also observe a minutes' silence in his memory at the commencement of the Council meeting next Wednesday." Cr Martin and his wife Mary moved to Tenterfield in 2007 when John was appointed Assets Manager with Tenterfield Shire Council. The Daily News is seeking further comment from Cr Petty who is understood to be attending an Australia Local Government Association meeting in Canberra. The cause of Cr Martin's death has not been disclosed but his family have asked for privacy at this time.