‘Terrified’: Molan’s life-changing plea

Sports broadcaster Erin Molan has revealed she completed her first colonoscopy on Wednesday, calling on others to see their GP if "something doesn't feel right".

Molan's sister Sarah Sutton was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at the age of 27, doctors discovering the disease almost by chance.

"She'd just had her second child," Molan told 9Honey in 2019. "She essentially was very young and there wasn't really any awareness at that stage.

"She was incredibly lucky that my mum actually had a doctor's appointment and told her to take it.

"Had it been another few weeks the doctors said we probably would have lost her."

The radio presenter explained on social media why she put off undergoing the procedure herself.

"I've had the genetic testing but not this procedure. I'd honestly been scared and kept coming up with excuses to put it off," Molan posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"My sister went in for this procedure and woke to heart-breaking and life-changing news … I sat on the edge of her hospital bed as her doctor said the words that no person/family ever wants to hear - so the thought of something similar happening terrified me."

Molan became an ambassador for Bowel Cancer Australia following her sister's diagnosis in the hope of raising awareness.

The 38-year-old media personality revealed the birth of her first daughter in 2018 spurred her to take action.

"I am so proud of the work we and many others have done together over many years … yet I still PUT THIS OFF," Molan posted.

"Having my daughter changed everything. My health was no longer just my concern - but hers. No one will ever love and protect her like her father and I will - so she deserves parents who do everything in their power to stay healthy for as long as possible.

"Covid delayed this last year but finally it's done I can't stress enough how easy this was. The prep - a bit gross (but a great clean out!) - but seriously it's 24 hours and that's it. I didn't feel a thing once I went under.

"I teared up a bit as the anaesthetic started to go in - I was a bit emotional - but my next memory was waking up without any soreness at all to the most wonderful doctor and nurses!

"If something doesn't feel right talk to your GP. If you notice changes talk to your GP. Bowel Cancer is the second most common cancer in Australia but if you get it early enough 99 per cent of cases are treatable!

"We get told growing up to slip slop slap - skin cancer, don't smoke - lung cancer, check your breasts - breast cancer. But it's only fairly recently that @bowelcanceraustralia has started to enter mainstream media discussion - and about bloody time!

"Thanks to all who speak openly about something that isn't particularly pretty or pleasant … but the lives of those we love may just depend on it!"

Molan is a presenter on 2DayFM's Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin Molan.

