Crime

Terrifying moment man run over trying to stop ute thief

by Brayden Heslehurst
17th Aug 2020 4:09 PM
Police have released shocking footage of the moment a man was run over by a ute on Brisbane's bayside.

A 45-year-old man is still in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after the robbery with violence at Manly West on Sunday.

Police are appealing for any information following the robbery, which happened just before noon.

The video shows 45-year-old man, who has driven his ute into a driveway on Peregian Close, when another man approached him from a black Toyota Corolla parked in the street.

Man approaching ute in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police
Man approaching ute in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police

A struggle took place between the two men before he drove off in the car, a silver Toyota Hilux.

The ute's driver then attempted to stop the man before he was run over by the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Man tries to stop his ute from being stolen in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police
Man tries to stop his ute from being stolen in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police

The Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned in Amberjack St.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information, who could identify the man or the Toyota Corolla to contact police.

