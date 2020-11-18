Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
'Terrifying': Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

Tessa Flemming
17th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
IT COULD be days before firefighters know the official cause of the fire that gutted a Stanthorpe property this afternoon.

A fire investigator will arrive to uncover the official cause of the 7 Hillcrest St fire either today or tomorrow, according to Warwick Station officer Gavin Blissner.

Crews from both Warwick and Stanthorpe rushed to the scene at 12.05pm where a one-storey building was fully engulfed by flames.

 

Mr Blissner said his team arrived 40 minutes into the blaze to help the two Stanthorpe crews.

"The crews were confronted with a single-level house fire. It was quite well involved on the (left hand side)," he said.

"Unfortunately, the house has been very severely damaged.

"Thankfully, no persons were hurt in the fire, including firefighters."

 

Next-door neighbour Cathy Beckett was the one to alert Stanthorpe fireys after hearing a huge bang.

"I went and looked through bathroom window and this side of the house, all the flames were coming out and I said to my husband, 'the house is on fire'," Mrs Beckett said.

"It is terrifying for us because it was blowing our way.

"I'm too old to lose my house. I couldn't."

 

Mrs Beckett said she believed someone was currently residing there, but didn't see anyone in the house.

"A lot of the neighbours came, helping with hoses and whatever," she said.

"Once the fire brigade came here, I felt safe. But it is a worry when it is that close."

The home will be classified as a crime scene until the investigation begins.

