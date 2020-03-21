Menu
A Territory couple who disembarked from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney and flew to Darwin tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) today
News

Territory couple test positive after cruise

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
21st Mar 2020 2:02 PM

A TERRITORY couple who disembarked from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney and flew to Darwin tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the NT to five in total.

The NT News understands that the couple followed all of the appropriate isolation protocols when they arrived from overseas.

A press conference will be held Saturday afternoon with more details.

MORE TO COME

 

ON FRIDAY:

A WOMAN who flew into Darwin on Thursday from Brisbane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 21-year-old, who was returning home from Utah in the US, travelled via San Francisco and then arrived in Darwin on QF824 at midday on March 19.

She went into self-isolation immediately and was later tested at the Royal Darwin Hospital Pandemic Clinic after developing a sore throat and a cough. She is now in isolation in Royal Darwin Hospital.

People on those flights are being contacted as part of the contact tracing procedures.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the NT to three in total.

A Darwin man, in his mid 30s, who arrived on a morning flight from Europe on Wednesday, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Centre for Disease Control director Vicki Krause provided some details about the man's movements.

"He came in from overseas and was feeling mildly unwell with upper respiratory symptoms, basically feeling somewhat flu like," she said.

"He was in quarantine but felt he should see his GP.

coronavirus cruise ships northern territory quarantine

