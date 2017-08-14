24°
Terry's greatest endeavour

Jonno Colfs
| 14th Aug 2017 5:31 PM
CLEANING UP: Terry Politch leaves work with a smile on his face.
CLEANING UP: Terry Politch leaves work with a smile on his face. Jonno Colfs

A SENSE of pride and the feeling of being a valued part of the Warwick community keeps a big smile fixed on Terry Politch's face.

For 25 years, Terry has been the manager of the Endeavour Centre in the Warwick Industrial Estate, where people with disabilities partner with the community to provide recycling services.

Mr Politch puts it simply.

"It didn't take long for me to see the team here for their abilities, not disabilities,” he said.

"They're really proud of what they do and we all go home everyday with the sense we're doing something good. And usually with a smile, there's always something happening here to give you a laugh.”

Mr Politch was born and raised in Stanthorpe, working as a builder before taking a job with Endeavour 29 years ago.

"My teenage years consisted of driving around in my HX panel van, listening to music, with that back window open filling the car with exhaust fumes,” he said.

"Eventually I got off my backside and did a builder's apprenticeship, moving to Warwick to work on the Year 8 centre at Warwick State High School.

"I met a lot of interesting characters about my age working on that job, most of them are still around and getting a bit old, like me.”

Mr Politch said he ran his own building business for about 10 years before the work started to dry up.

"I was having to travel further and further for work,” he said.

"And I had a young family that seemed to get taller every time I came home.

"Sometimes when you work for yourself too, not everyone pays up.

In a search for some stability, Mr Politch applied for the job at Endeavour.

"To my surprise I got the job, as a workshop supervisor and a few years later I became manager,” he said.

"They must have run out of other options.”

Mr Politch said every day at work was different.

"The staff, volunteers and workers make this place,” he said.

"The ideals of Endeavour and the fact that you get out what you put in around here.”

The role was the first time Mr Poltich had worked with people with disabilities.

"It was a learning curve for me, and I think everyone else,” he said.

"There have been challenges but none we couldn't get past. And over the years, we've all evolved to become part of the community.”

Topics:  a day in the life endeavour foundation warwick community warwick people

