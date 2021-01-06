Test everyone is sending their dads

It all started over a can of beans.

That's right, Twitter's biggest debate of 2021 (so far) hasn't been about politics or masks.

Instead it's been about a can of baked beans and, more specifically, what is the right way to teach your kids how to open them.

Earlier this week US man John Roderick faced a fierce backlash after he took to Twitter to share how he had let his nine-year-old daughter spend hours trying to open a can of beans in order to teach her.

Mr Roderick, who has since deleted his Twitter account, recounted in a series of tweets how he had been horrified to discover his daughter didn't know how to use a can opener.

He instructed her to "study the parts, study the can" and left her for the next six hours to try and open the can of baked beans.

But hours later and his daughter still hadn't worked out how to use it, Mr Roderick wrote, describing her tears and frustration in detail.

While Mr Roderick had intended the Twitter thread to be a funny parenting anecdote, plenty of people didn't see it that way.

Nicknaming him "Bean Dad", Mr Roderick was slammed for his "ridiculous" lesson, with people arguing it would have been much easier for him to have simply shown his daughter how to use a can opener.

Others even accused him of child abuse.

#BeanDad, in 50 years: “Sweetie, how do I *wheeze* operate my oxygen tank?”



59-year old daughter: “Well father, consider the respiratory and circulatory systems. Now don’t forget, your fine motor skills are horrible so you need to compensate.” — PNW Wonder Woman Wears A Mask (@PNWWonderWoman) January 3, 2021

The backlash escalated when racist and anti-Semitic tweets penned by Mr Roderick resurfaced, prompting him to issue an apology for them and his "poorly told" parenting anecdote.

"I framed the story with me as the asshole dad because that's my comedic persona and my fans and friends know it's 'a bit'," he said in a statement.

"I was ignorant, insensitive to the message that my 'pedant dad' comedic persona was indistinguishable from how abusive dads act, talk and think."

THE 'BEANCHDEL TEST'

Just when it seemed like the Bean Dad saga was all done and dusted writer Caroline Moss decided to put his parenting lesson to the test.

"If I was eight and didn't know how to open a can with a can opener, how would you suggest I learn," a screenshot of a text exchange between Caroline and her dad shows her asking.

Does your dad pass the Beanchdel test pic.twitter.com/FgtyxdrZXq — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) January 4, 2021



"Take a can, an opener, start the opening, let you finish. Give you another can let you start yourself. Help if necessary," Caroline's dad replied.

Soon others were sharing their responses from their dads, which ranged from everything from doing it for you to throwing away the can and going out for dinner instead.



So, what now? Time to text your dad and put him to the Beanchdel test.

Teaching moment for the kids tonight #BeanDad pic.twitter.com/zwwB3BLmhI — Brandon Littell (@brandon_littell) January 4, 2021

My 18 year old son asked for coffee, so I gave him this map and told him nobody will drink *anything* until he finds & harvests the cherries; dries, mills, & roasts the beans; grinds them to the appropriate coarseness for our French Press; and brews some for all of us. #BeanDad pic.twitter.com/Y4aReYQ7T0 — Dr Allison Sekuler 🧠 👁🥁 (@asek47) January 3, 2021

I wholeheartedly disagree. This teaches independence and personal growth. He did nothing wrong and in fact made me wish I did more of this — A good cup O' Joe (@JoeThejoe4) January 3, 2021

The Bean Dad story is ridiculous. He should have just FED her, and THEN showed her how to use a damn can opener instead of leaving her hungry for six hours. That's abusive.



She's 9 years old, and some of us don't learn very well when we're hungry, regardless of age. Jeez. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 3, 2021

This was a sweet answer but also weird bc we never went out to restaurants when I was 9 cuz we didn’t have money. For reference also I am 35 now, Dad is 68. pic.twitter.com/caaCh99t3y — Leslie (@Leslie_D) January 4, 2021

the real news here is that my 80 year old dad is somehow keeping up on the Twitter drama?! pic.twitter.com/0yb77Vvutu — emily (@arentedfield) January 5, 2021