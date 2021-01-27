CRICKET: Mark Steketee's red hot summer with the ball has been rewarded.

The Warwick paceman is one of five uncapped players named in the 19-man Test match squad for the three-match series in South Africa starting next month.

"When presented with the challenging task of selecting two concurrent Australian men's squads for overseas tours, we picked our first-choice Test squad given the importance of the proposed series against South Africa," national selector Trevor Hohns said after Cricket Australia named its T20 side that will tour New Zealand alongside the Test squad yesterday.

"The squad is quite similar to that selected for the final two Tests of the recently-completed Border-Gavaskar series, with the exception of Matt Wade, who will join the Australian men's T20I squad in New Zealand, and the addition of Alex Carey, who has been in strong form with both bat and gloves.

"Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson offer wonderful spin bowling options for South African conditions.

"Similarly, we like the skill, execution and variation offered by our pace corps of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Sean Abbott and Mark Steketee."

Steketee, who recently took the most wickets in a single season for the Brisbane Heat and became the side's all-time leading wicket taker, has been in good form.

He has 21 wickets from 13 matches for the Heat this season at an economy rate of 8.62.

Steketee took five wickets for Australia A against India in December and has a first-class record of 144 wickets from 42 matches.

Originally published as Test squad call up for Warwick ace