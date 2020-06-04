Menu
Texas police seize drugs, drug utensils from drivers

4th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
IT'S been a busy time for police south of Toowoomba over the past few days.

On May 26, police intercepted a vehicle on Inglewood Texas Road, Texas.

Police allege that a 19-year-old Victorian man in the vehicle was in possession of six utensils used for smoking dangerous drugs.

He was eligible for, and accepted, a drug diversion in accordance with drug diversion provisions and the property was seized.

In another incident, unknown persons damaged a lock at the Texas Border Crossing on Cunningham Weir Road, Beebo.

This happened between 6pm on May 30 and 11am on May 31.

Investigations are continuing.

On June 2, police intercepted a vehicle on Inglewood Texas Road, Texas.

It is alleged that a 38-year-old New South Wales man was in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and a utensil used to smoke dangerous drugs.

He was eligible, and accepted, a drug diversion in accordance with drug diversion provisions and the property was seized.

