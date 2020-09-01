A text that allegedly prompted a masked motorcyclist to ride to a barber shop and stab a customer to death has been read out in court.

A masked murderer did laps of a western Sydney street on a motorbike - waiting for the moment to strike - before he fatally stabbed a man seated in a barber shop chair, a court has heard.

But despite that same bike being found in the garage of Fredon Laith Botrus' nearby Bossley Park home, some of its parts stripped away, he claims he was not the helmeted-rider tracked riding to and from the house in extensive CCTV footage.

The 20-year-old also denies being the author of text messages police discovered on an encrypted app on his mobile phone appearing to reference the brutal stabbing.

One of them, which Crown prosecutor Michael Clark told the jury used pig Latin, read: "but I went and anked him though, is that bad?"

Alfredo Isho, stabbed and later died of his injuries in a Liverpool Hospital.

Mr Botrus has pleaded not guilty to killing Alfredo Isho at Classico Hair Studio on January 11, 2019 as he faced the first day of a trial before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

His barrister Sam Pararajasingham said there was and remains "no motive" for his client to have carried out the attack.

The Crown alleges the then-18-year-old had been tipped off by a friend on the messaging service Wickr that a "kalbe" - Arabic for dog - was at the hairdressers.

An hour later Mr Isho, 20, was stabbed once in the chest - the blade piercing his lung and an artery - after his attacker burst through the back door of the barber shop about 12.30pm.

Outside the salon on January 11, 2019. Photo: Tim Pascoe

The victim was a regular customer at the Mimosa Rd studio, visiting at least once per fortnight, Mr Clark told the jury.

CCTV played to the court showed after completing several laps of the area, his attacker drove into a carpark behind the shop before leaving the motorbike against a fence.

The Crown says it was Mr Botrus seen wearing a face mask, O'Neill helmet, dark blue hoodie turned inside out and black pants.

It will be alleged the knife he was holding was concealed in the right sleeve of his jumper.

Moments later the assailant was seen running back to the vehicle and speeding away, while Mr Isho ran out the front door armed with a pair of scissors.

Police swiftly attended and stopped Mr Botrus later that day. Photo: Tim Pascoe

He soon began to look pale and was assisted onto a bench by panicked members of the public, before dying at Liverpool Hospital just after 5pm.

Mr Clark said when stopped by police about 3pm Mr Botrus was wearing a blue Henley hoodie that was later found to have splashes of blood on it matching the DNA of Mr Isho.

He said the knife and helmet the murderer was seen wearing was not found at the Botrus family home on Tallowood Cres, nor was the bike's fairings, seat and petrol tank, during a search about 3.30pm that day.

That is because another male had ferried those items away from Mr Botrus' home in a blue sports bag, the alleged deed also captured on video, the Crown will allege during the trial.

Mr Clark said when police found the small motorbike it was surrounded by two pedestal fans turned on and facing the vehicle.

They noticed the bike had been "stripped" and its engine was still warm.

Mr Pararajasingham told the jury that despite his client initially lying to police about owning the motorbike in order to "distance himself" from the murder, that was now not in dispute.

"It was ridden by the assailant but that person was not Mr Botrus," he said.

His client also did not deny wearing the jumper found to be covered in Mr Isho's blood.

"None of that means that he committed the act of murder," Mr Pararajasingham said.

The trial continues.

