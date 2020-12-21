Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

There aren't many years I've almost wanted to wipe from my memory - but 2020 is one that comes close.

Like most of you, COVID-19 meant I was stuck in my house for long periods of time, away from loved ones in other parts of the country - and even other parts of the world.

Yes, as a news hound it has been exciting making sure our readers have been kept up to date with all that has been going on in one of the most drama-filled years of my existence. But would I have given that up for normality? Without doubt.

It was a year of worry, a year of solitude, a year of profound change on the economic and health fronts. COVID-19 shuffled the world order.

It meant my beloved newspaper stopped being printed.

I want to thank you for sticking with us. Online readership and subscriptions surged as locals saw how hard our team worked to provide an upgraded service on our digital platforms.

My year would have been even more unpleasant without your support - and it's something I want to thank you for.

As many of us head towards one of our most deserved breaks, I want to make sure you are getting full value from your subscription to the Warwick Daily News.

Along with local news, you have a complimentary online subscription to our state paper, The Courier-Mail. Haven't activated your complimentary subscription? Click here and follow the prompts.

Subscribers sign up for local news, but many do not realise there's so much more available - and at no extra cost.

Activating your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription also gives you access to Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles including the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post, Geelong Advertiser, Townsville Bulletin as well as neighbouring local titles in towns from Mackay to Warwick.

To activate your complimentary access to The Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.

GREAT REWARDS ON OFFER

By activating your Courier-Mail subscription, you also have access to News' tremendous Rewards program.

It includes exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences. The offers are updated regularly and are worth hundreds of dollars each year, so make sure you make the most of them. You can check them out here.

THE COURIER-MAIL APP

Once you've activated your Courier-Mail subscription, make sure to also download The Courier-Mail app - click here for Apple or here for Android.

Once you've downloaded and logged in you can access the digital print edition of The Courier-Mail, personalise your news feed and follow your favourite sections, topics and columnists.

Thanks for sticking with us. I hope the break, should you be getting one, helps you hit the reset button.

Kerri Moore

Editor, Warwick Daily News