That's an uber load of drugs

ONE of two men police say were caught with 48kg of marijuana in their car claimed he was an Uber driver who knew nothing of the items in the vehicle.

Van Hung Du, 55, claimed he was hired by Viet Dung Do, 33, to drive him from Sydney to Queensland.

Stanthorpe police, alerted to the vehicle, pulled over the pair on the New England Highway near Ballandean about 8pm on Tuesday.

Police claim a search of the car found 48kg of marijuana in bags, and the pair was taken to Toowoomba Police Station.

Police claim the marijuana had a street value of about $318,000.

Do did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody for mention in the same court on June 29.

Through duty solicitor Phil Stainton, Du applied for bail.

Mr Stainton submitted the Crown had an issue with just what knowledge his client had of what was in his vehicle.

His client instructed he had remained in the car when he arrived at a Cabramatta address for the other man, who placed items in the boot. His client instructed he had not met Do until the drive north.

Du had been in Australia for 28 years and was a permanent resident and had been a professional driver for 20 years in Sydney, Mr Stainton said.

Neither man was required to enter pleas to the charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Catherine Pirie said the court needed more information before further considering bail.

She remanded Du in custody until tomorrow while police looked into his claims of being an Uber driver and residency status.