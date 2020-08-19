The 11 Southern Downs postcodes added to border bubble

MAP EXPANSION: This original map will soon be expanded with 11 new Southern Downs border postcodes. Image Queensland Government

SOUTHERN Downs residents’ pleas have been heard by the State Government as Queensland Health revises the localised border bubble with an additional 11 postcodes.

As of this last night, the Queensland postcodes of Yangan and Emu Vale (4371), Tannymorel (4372), Thulimbah (4376), Weengallon and Daymar (4497), Limevale (4384), Inglewood (4387), Gore and Cement Mills (4352) have be included in the border bubble — allowing access into NSW without quarantining.

NSW border residents in the postcodes of Coppa Creek (2411), North Star (2408), Urbenville (2475), Deepwater and Emmaville (2371) will also now be in the bubble.

The changes will be effective from Thursday at 1am.

The move comes following widespread business concern over the lockout, with agricultural looking down the barrel at losing staff indefinitely.

One of the main advocates for the revision was Member for Southern Downs James Lister who was involved in the teleconference with Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young last night.

He said it was the “best compromise” residents could have hoped for.

“A lot of people are going to breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

“One of the things would have to be the mental health side of it. People have been at wit’s end with drought and Covid and to have the uncertainty of bringing over stock or being denied exemption permits is a bit of stress they don’t need.”

Mr Lister said Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg had been invaluable in providing the contact between Southern Downs leaders and the Chief Health Officer.

In a statement, Goondiwindi Mayor Springborg said Dr Young also planned to add additional streamlined processes for medical and agricultural border exemptions.

“Dr Young understands the anomalies with the current postcode boundaries and was happy to address them,” Cr Springborg said.

“I understand that we may still have other northern NSW residents who could benefit from being in the bubble, such as Moree postcode residents. The CHO has indicated that further discussions about these areas will occur once the community transmission throughout NSW is brought under control.”

