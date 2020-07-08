The 14 Warwick ventures launched in 2020

OPENING UP: Samantha Bennett and Neil McCosker have ran businesses for years before starting their new 2020 venture.

AS WE reach the halfway mark of 2020, it is undeniable that this year has been a difficult one for businesses.

Coronavirus, drought and bushfire have all changed the way Warwick’s economy functions, forcing many to diversify on their feet, and unfortunately for some, close doors for good.

But during it all, businesses have continue to open across town, proving it will take more than a pandemic to bring Warwick down.

Steven Bateman and his family open the new Pizza Hut.

Warwick Pizza Hut

AFTER an abrupt closure earlier this year, Pizza Hut was reopened by new owner Steven Bateman when he relocated from Springwood to take on the challenge.

The new Maryvale resident’s first act of community goodwill was rehiring previous staff and delivering 100 pizzas to the Warwick Hospital in honour of International Nurses Day.

Matthew McMinn opens up his snake feed business.

Darling Downs Snake Snacks

AS A former snake owner, Matthew McMinn saw first-hand how difficult it could be to find the appropriate pet food in Warwick.

But spurred by pandemic demand, Mr McMinn seized the opportunity to launch his contact-free, prompt delivery service, Darling Downs Snake Snacks.

Amor de Lugo founders Vanessa Duggan and Jennifer Rendalls.

Amor de Lugo Soaps

THE process of moving from hobby to business presented a steep learning curve for the two Warwick sisters and best friends Jennifer Rendalls and Vanessa Duggan.

The pair relied on their own research to figure out everything from packaging to production needs, releasing the Amor de Lugo soap company earlier in April.

Jason Sutcliffe in front of the soon-to-be opened Silly Solly’s late last year.

Silly Sollys

DISCOUNT store Silly Solly’s closed down nationally in 2000, but Warwick was one of the first to acquire the brand when it returned in 2020.

It was a tree change for manager Jason Sutcliffe who ran his own lawn mowing business for 12 years before he decided to diversify with the store.

One of Jade Moroney's greatest experiences was as a basketball coach during the special Olympics which spurred her to start the business.

Saved By Jade

WARWICK support worker Jade Moroney grew up in a household where disabilities were never seen as an absence of ability.

During her childhood, her parents fostered children with disabilities, igniting Ms Moroney’s desire to apart of the sector and launch Saved By Jade.

A locally-based support service, the carer hoped to bring specialised help to rural areas with her new business.

Owner of Warwick Hair Bar Abbey Seidel wants to create a young and upbeat atmosphere in the new salon.

Warwick Hair Bar

WHEN the salon she worked at was suspended during the pandemic, Abbey Seidel used the time away from work to realise her true dream — opening up her own hair salon.

She hoped to she could cater to a younger audience in the Rose City.

Angie Ollerton said after 12 years of working in the industry she wanted to launch her own salon.

Angie’s Glamour on Glennie

AS LONG as she can remember, Angie Ollerton always wanted to run her own salon, but a growing at-home market meant it was finally time to turn her dream into reality.

The hairdresser thanked the Warwick community for helping her open Angie’s Glamour on Glennie from today.

Warwick rider Steph McConnell hopes to teach others her skills.

Pauletta Park

REBRANDING her stables to Pauletta Park this year, horse enthusiast Steph McConnell decided to expand her Bracker Rd business into a new top-class arena and plans to diversify into breeding.

After years overseas training with Olympians, the Warwick business owner couldn’t wait to take the next step.

Kye and Maz Williams with their new business.

M & K Woodchips

YOUNG brothers Max and Kye Williams spent their time in isolation creating a flourishing woodchip business.

The pair, aged 6 and 9, hoped one day their hard work could buy them a Land Cruiser.

Stephen Schmidt on his Victoria Hill property as development begins on an eventual 16,200 head feedlot.

Victoria Hill Lamb Feedlot

A DEVELOPING Southern Downs feedlot could offer up to 150 jobs in the region, securing a promising financial future for the agricultural industry.

Schmidt Grazing Enterprises owner Stephen Schmidt started building the feedlot with a Rural Economic Development in May of this year.

United Petroleum Warwick unveiled their new station on Wallace St.

United Petroleum Service Station

WARWICK locals and those travellers though were treated to a sparkling new Wallace St petrol station in June this year.

The major revamp, which began at the end of last year, included a new Pie Face outlet.

Spicers Timber Eco Cabins will entice visitors to the region.

Spicers Retreats Eco-trail

AS QUEENSLAND’S first major eco-tourism project, with 50km of walking trails and cabins along the route, Spicer’s Retreats trail was a huge new venture for business in 2020.

The $10 million project was a partnership between the retreat and the State Government, which had been planned over seven years.

Ken Singh with his new Wallace St business.

Country Kebabs and Cafe

KEN Singh’s Wallace St venture opened its doors to the public in January of this year.

Mr Singh hoped to fill a gap for stand-alone kebab places in Warwick.

Neil McCosker guiding other small business owners as the team launch Success Factory.

Success factory

AFTER years of building their business empire, Warwick couple Neil McCosker and Samantha Bennett decided it was high time to pass on their tips and tricks with an online business training course subscription service.

With most business courses being run by moguls, Mrs Bennett promised The Success Factory’s would focus on mum and pop businesses advice.

