THE Allora community has banded around its local postman who was injured during his morning rounds on Monday.

Roger Nielsen was struck by a car reversing from an Arnold St home just after 11am while he was on his bike delivering mail.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with suspected pelvic injuries where he remained yesterday.

Members of the Allora - Best Little Town on the Downs Facebook page were quick to share their well wishes with Mr Nielsen and his wife Sharon.

"I am sure I can speak for all who are members ... when I offer my best wishes for a speedie and trouble free recovery to Roger,” Glyn Rees wrote.

"As everyone in the region knows Roger and wife Sharon are our posties of renown and very popular identities in Allora. Spare him your good wishes.”

"So sorry to hear this and hope you recover soon Roger. My best wishes for you and Sharon at this difficult time,” Carol Anne Ffinch said.

"All the best Roger. Thinking of you and your family. Speedy recovery,” Robyn Draper said.

"Speedy recovery Roger, all the best. Sharon, if you need anything, just give us a hot on this page,” Deborah May Edwards said.