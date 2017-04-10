23°
The ambassador inspiring young farmers

Sophie Lester
| 10th Apr 2017 4:00 PM
ROLE MODELS: Darling Downs Rural Ambassador Liz Couchman (back centre) is hoping to inspire other young people to engage in agriculture as part of her role.
ROLE MODELS: Darling Downs Rural Ambassador Liz Couchman (back centre) is hoping to inspire other young people to engage in agriculture as part of her role.

AFTER moving to Oakey three years ago, Liz Couchman considers herself a "first-generation farmer”.

The 27-year-old quickly fell in love with the land and has gone on to win the Darling Downs Rural Ambassador title at the 2017 Toowoomba Show.

Mrs Couchman said she hoped to inspire other country residents in the role.

"I was the only open entrant for Oakey this year,” she said.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to enter is that my husband and I had moved here from Brisbane to start a small farm.

"It's been really important for me as a first-generation farmer to meet like-minded people and be able to learn from them because we're just picking things up as we go along.

"I also hope to promote the show movement for young people and especially women.”

Mrs Couchman said the show movement was a key way of engaging farming communities and educating younger generations.

"It's increasingly becoming a tourist attraction because it's an opportunity for kids to learn where their food is coming and why that matters,” she said.

"It's also a way of highlighting what a rural community can achieve, because the Brisbane show for example is hugely different from the country shows we have here.

"It's wonderful to see the junction between big traditional farms and smaller-scale urban developments on show.”

With a ever increasing interest in agriculture, Mrs Couchman said it was important to keep younger generations engaged in the industry.

"I think it will be important to bridge the gap between non-technology users and technology users,” she said.

"I know older farmers don't necessarily use the technology that can be really useful tools for engaging young people and getting them interested in agriculture.

"Using that technology on the farm, using social media and having farm days so people can get hands-on experience I think will be key to keeping that interest alive.”

When she's not out on the farm, Mrs Couchman works at Oakey's Heritage Bank.

After taking the Darling Downs title, she will head to the Ekka with a chance to be named Queensland Rural Ambassador.

"I get to talk to a lot of rural clients in that role which is great,” she said.

"Whoever wins at the Ekka will go onto the national competition. I've been lucky to learn from our previous ambassador Connie Coverdale to help me prepare.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bush telegraph ekka oakey rural ambassador show movement toowoomba show

FATHER Franco Filipetto decided on his life's path as a teenager.

