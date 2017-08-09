The battle of the fittest

BRING IT ON: (Back, from left) YMCA Leslie Dam camp manager Matt Gee, Pentathrun race director Martyn Roberton, Pentathrun secretary Kerri Roberton, Warwick Warrior Woodcutters member Jimmy O'Leary, Pentathrun committee member Neil Burtenshaw, (front) Chelsie Roberton, 8, Daisy-May Roberton, 5, Warwick Community Anzac Memorial Committee chairman Johnno Felton and dog Dixie.

FUNDRAISING for the proposed memorial dais and wall at Leslie Park is pushing ahead with another event planned next month.

YMCA Leslie Dam will be holding a Tough Mudder-style event entitled the Battle of Bagdad.

Seven to 10 obstacles will be set up around the oval at the YMCA camp, with three different courses planned to create varying levels of difficulty.

Elite athletes, budding exercisers, teams and families will have a chance to compete in the challenge.

YMCA Leslie Dam camp manager Matt Gee was eager to bring the challenge to Warwick after it had become successful in locations such as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

"The YMCA is all about community involvement and getting people out and active,” Mr Gee said.

Obstacles will be created for participants to climb over, walk along and crawl under, with a rock climbing wall also available for participants to climb in addition to the event.

All proceeds will be put towards the new fixture planned for Leslie Park, which will commemorate all battles fought by Australia from the Boer War to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Volunteers from Pentathrun, Warwick Warrior Woodcutters and Warwick Community Anzac Memorial Committee will help run the event.

Warwick Community Anzac Memorial Committee chairman Johnno Felton thanked the camp for its support.

"They're doing a wonderful service to the younger veterans,” Mr Felton said.

"The community is saying thank you for putting their lives on the line.”

Adult price is $20 and children cost $5.

Registration will open at 7.30am on Sunday September 10 at the camp office, with events scheduled to beginning at 9am.

The YMCA camp will also be holding an open day from 1pm with activities and a BYO picnic.

Mr Gee hopes the event will help raise awareness about the extensive facilities on offer at the camp.