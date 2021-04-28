‘The best root you’ve ever had’: Cop’s harassment claim

A former Queensland police officer has sued the state for negligence claiming $2.3m in damages for mental trauma and sexual dysfunction after she was allegedly bullied for reporting her colleague for sexual harassment at the staff Christmas party.

Kylie Gai Youngblutt, 44, unemployed, claims she will need lifelong psychiatric care and cannot ever get a job after the Queensland Police Service (QPS) failed to provide her with a safe workplace, and failed to swiftly remove her from Coolangatta Police Station after she reported the harassment.

Youngblutt's court documents claim the state is vicariously liable for the negligence of QPS staff who caused and permitted her boss, then-Senior Sergeant Troy Lehman, to bully and harass her when she complained about her colleague Constable Nathan Diehm as well as for the actions of other colleagues - including Superintendent Michelle Stenner - who is alleged to have bullied and harassed her when she was on her suitable duties program.

The state has filed a defence denying four police officers including Sgt Lehmann and Sup. Stenner engaged in bullying or harassment of Youngblutt.

Youngblutt claims that none of her colleagues intervened to stop Const. Diehm from making comments or touching her at the party. Picture AAP/David Clark

Youngblutt alleges in her claim that she was 38 years old and four years into her police career in 2015 when a months-long campaign of sexual harassment by Const. Diehm culminated in him drunkenly telling her "I am going to f*** you" at the 2015 Christmas party, licking her ear and touching her bottom.

She told him to go away and Const. Diehm allegedly put his arms around her and tried to hug her and replied "Come on Kyles, come on I will be the best root you've ever had".

Const. Diehm, who was alleged to have been drunk, is also alleged to have "motioned to his pants and unzipping his zipper".

Youngblutt claims she told him: "I am married. I don't want to see that, I am not interested".

In the days before the party another male colleague, Const. Joshua Compton allegedly asked Youngblutt what she was going to wear to the party, when she replied she was wearing a black dress he replied that "Nathan will like that. He needs a MILF", adding "Oh yeah, he's going to f*** you".

The state's defence denies Const. Compton made the comments.

Youngblutt claims that none of her colleagues intervened to stop Const. Diehm from making comments or touching her at the party when she complained to them, and says Const. Diehm wasn't warned or told to go home.

Days later a senior officer arranged for her to speak to a district duty officer about what happened at the party but no psychological support services were provided, she claims.

The state asserts it offered her counselling and support.

Youngblutt alleges that on the day she made a formal complaint about Const Diehm to ethical standards command two colleagues told her that she was “f***ed”, a comment she believed was a reference to her career in the police force.

Two days before Christmas she claims she met with the party organiser, and her senior officer, Snr Sgt Lehmann who allegedly told her "you have brought Coolie (Coolangatta) into the shit again" for reporting Const. Diehm to senior officers and instead she should have told him so he could "handle it in-house" rather than escalating her complaint.

Youngblutt claims in her Supreme Court filing that Sgt Lehmann also told her: "It's not Nathan's fault. People were questioning his sexuality and he is very young, the youngest conny coming through. It was not his fault that people were egging him on".

The state denies Sgt Lehmann made these comments as alleged on December 23.

But Youngblutt alleges Sgt Lehmann gave evidence to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission about their discussion about Const. Diehm on this day.

The state denies the officers made this statement.

She also became distressed when Sgt Lehmannn sent an email to all the officers in Coolangatta station in January 2016 showing concern for Const. Diehm and encouraging support for him.

The state says the email announced Const. Diehm would be stood down from duties pending an investigation.

Youngblutt claims she was ignored and ostracised by co-workers, then in February she alleges

Superintendent Michelle Stenner told her she would move her away from "the cesspit that is Coolangatta" station to get her "away from Lehmannn and the other officers at the station".

She was hurt and humiliated that she had to leave Coolangatta station and not Sgt Lehmann or other officers, her claim states.

Youngblutt was moved to Broadbeach police station but struggled to cope with some of her work when she was on a suitable duties program as part of her return to work program.

She later became upset when Sgt Lehmann was also transferred to work at the same station.

She was dismissed from the QPS in March 2018

Her $2.3m claim includes $1.2m for future economic loss based on the total loss of her career in the QPS and inability to work, as well as $301,314 for future psychiatric care for treatment of her trauma and sexual dysfunction.

The state's defence asserts that Const. Diehm, who remains in the QPS, should pay a portion of any damages awarded if they are found liable, due to his alleged gross negligence and breaching his duty as a police officer.

The state does not admit Const. Diehm behaved in the way alleged by Youngblutt.

Const. Diehm has not yet filed a defence to the third-party notice.

In its 23-page defence the state denies it could have foreseen that Const. Diehm would sexually harass Youngblutt.

However the state does not admit Const. Diehm behaved in the way alleged by Youngblutt.

The state says the $2.3m claim is excessive, not supported by medical evidence and that Youngblutt will not require the high level of treatment claimed.

It denies her claim that the QPS's failure to provide a safe workplace caused her to suffer sexual dysfunction and hormonal problems.

The state argues that it is exempt from Youngblutt's claims of breaches of its duty of care to prevent mental injury during its investigation and disciplinary action against Const. Diehm.

It argues the alleged harassment occurred at the Coolangatta Police Station Social Club Christmas Party and not the station's party.

No date has been set for hearing.

