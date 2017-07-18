The best yarn in Warwick

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Loretta Grayson

AS THE rest of the region gears up for the Jumpers and Jazz In July Festival, Loretta Grayson hasn't got time to drop a stitch.

As co-ordinator of the Warwick Art Gallery yarn-bombing team, Mrs Grayson is overseeing her group of talented volunteers as they put the finishing touches to what is billed to be their biggest and most ambitious project yet.

This is coming from a team who produced the Knitchen and the Woollow Tree and yarn-bomb the Warwick Town Hall every year.

"We started in October and put the call out for volunteers to get involved,” Mrs Grayson said.

"Then we met for working bees monthly, then fortnightly, then weekly and at the moment it's daily as finish the project and work through the installation.

"Because so many people have been involved, from all around the country, there's a real sense of collaboration and ownership, and with that comes a lot of pride and some great friendships formed.”

Growing up outside Warwick, Mrs Grayson was passionate about art from a very young age.

Looking to pursue a career in the field, she completed a visual arts degree at the University of Southern Queensland and began working as a teacher's aide at Emu Vale.

Further studies saw Mrs Grayson complete a post graduate degree and become a qualified teacher, taking a post in Killarney before taking some time out to raise a family.

"All the while I was surrounded by art,” Mrs Grayson said.

"Sculpture, crafts, I always had some sort of arty project on the go.”

Eleven years ago, Mrs Grayson landed a job at the Warwick Art Gallery and has been there ever since.

As well as that she's been a freelance designer for scrap-booking companies and runs her own successful Etsy page under business name Stella Violet, selling prints of her paintings all over the world.

Mrs Grayson said she was hooked after visiting the very first Jumpers and Jazz Festival 14 years ago.

"I've been participating ever since,” she said.

"Since I started at the art gallery, I've been looking after the yarn-bombing team, and have learned a lot along the way, including how to crochet again. We have so much fun, but it's a lot of hard work too.”

The 2017 installation, the Travelling Ravellers, will be unveiled this week at the Warwick Art Gallery.