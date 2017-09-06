21°
The calves are bigger in Texas

ON THE LOOKOUT: Gary and Sue White at the Pig and Calf Sale.
ON THE LOOKOUT: Gary and Sue White at the Pig and Calf Sale. Sean Teuma
AN EYE-CATCHING calf was on the mind for a Texas couple who made the journey to yesterday's Pig and Calf Sale.

Gary and Sue White left at the bright and early time of 6.30am, and the farmers had their eye on a purchase to take home with them.

"We've got our eye on a calf that we've come across this morning,” Mrs White said.

"I'm not interested in it, I want it!

Mr White said his wife had a good eye for quality livestock.

"She rears some of the best potties going,” Mr White said.

"In most cases they're better fed than myself.”

Trips to the weekly sale aren't as prominent as they have been in the past for the couple, however Mr White said they still enjoyed the 150 kilometre trip from the New South Wales border town.

"We were fairly regular visitors, but we still come when we can,” he said.

"We'll often look through the gear that is available, as well as trying to find a suitable calf to take back to the farm.”

Topics:  pig and calf pig and calf sale texas

