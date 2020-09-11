The changes to drone laws you need to know

The DJI Mavic Mini drone weighs 249 grams and will not need to be registered under the new CASA laws.

THERE are more people registered to fly drones in Australia than there are licensed aircraft pilots, says the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

And the laws are changing.

Gladstone has hundreds, possibly thousands of drone owners, with strong, consistent sales of DJI drones reported by Leading Edge Electronics Gladstone Hi Fi owner Carlo Barletta.

The port city is in a unique position for drone pilots, as the airport sits in the middle of the suburbs, and unless qualified, drones cannot be legally flown within 5.5km of an airport.

A CASA spokesman said people were flying drones in record numbers, and you will soon have to register your drone to share Australian airspace.

To register you must be 16 years or older, and the fees are still being finalised.

"Drone registration will help ensure people are flying their drone responsibly," the spokesman said.

"If you are flying under the 'Sub 2kg' or 'Flying over your own land' excluded category, you will soon need to register your drone.

"Each drone being flown under these rules will need to be registered, regardless of their type or weight.

East Shores stage 1b opened officially on August 24, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

"As part of these new rules, you'll also need to get accredited to show you've learnt the drone safety rules.

"If you have a remote pilot licence you will not need an accreditation."

The spokesman said all drones flown for, or at work, will need to be registered.

"If you are flying your drone for fun, all drones weighing more than 250g will soon need to be registered," the spokesman said.

"Drones weighing 250g or less and those only flown indoors will not need to be registered. "Also, you won't need to register any model aircraft exclusively flown at a CASA-approved model airfield.

"As part of these new rules, you'll also need to get accredited to show you've learnt the drone safety rules."

Registration opens on September 30 and will be mandatory by January 28, 2021.

To register you need:

* A My CASA account

* Be 16 years-old or over

* Proof of identification - An Australian Passport, an Australian birth certificate, Australian citizenship certificate, a foreign passport or ImmiCard

* An Aviation Reference Number - apply for free online

* Your drone details, including the make, model, serial number, weight and type of drone.

For more information visit www.casa.gov.au

