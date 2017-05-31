The circus is coming to town

ROLL UP: Acrobats, animals and adventure are in store when Webers Circus comes to Warwick.

ROLL up, roll up, Webers Circus is on its way to Warwick.

The talented team will be performing their adventurous new show, A Touch of Wild West at the Warwick Showgrounds next month.

Promising death-defying acrobatics and stunts done on the wheel of death and silk ropes, these unconventional entertainers are sure to make jaws hit the floor.

Hilarious clowns, miniature horses and western dancing will also be included in the line-up, ensuring a full night of family fun.

A four-stop tour has been planned over the coming months, which sees the circus visiting Armidale, Moree and Loganholme, as well as the Rose City.

The sets, costumes and atmosphere will all follow the Wild West vibe.

Circus-goers are also encouraged to get into the spirit by coming along boasting a hat, cowboy boots and energetic attitude.

Five shows will be running in Warwick from June 15-18.

Tickets are available through the Webers Circus website or by calling 0448247287.