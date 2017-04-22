23°
News

The cost of not being RV friendly

Jonno Colfs
| 22nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE ROAD: Gary and Leigh Pearson of Caboolture love Warwick, but agree the CBD is not ideal for RVs and caravans.
ON THE ROAD: Gary and Leigh Pearson of Caboolture love Warwick, but agree the CBD is not ideal for RVs and caravans. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK could be missing out on a large portion of the lucrative grey nomad market unless more provisions for RV and caravan friendly areas are developed.

Patron of the Allora Show Society Ted Cowley said opening up the showgrounds to travellers had been a boon for the town.

"It's been a big boost to our community,” he said.

"And I think most businesses in Allora would agree with me on that.”

Mr Cowley said they had taken half a dozen bookings from touring caravan clubs this year.

"We've got three different groups booked in for the Autumn Festival next weekend,” he said.

"That could mean upwards of 60 vans staying.

"Having them in the town means they utilise our businesses.”

Mr Cowley said one group earlier this year kept all the dockets of their spending over a weekend in Allora.

"Apart from the money they spent for the fees to stay in the showgrounds, they spent $4000 in town,” he said.

"I pop into shops in town and business owners will say to me, 'you must have a caravan group staying up there'.

"It makes a big difference and people certainly notice.”

Southern Downs Regional Council's manager economic development and tourism Scott Templeman said the Southern Downs did not currently have RV friendly status from the RV Association.

"But we certainly always welcome visitors in caravans and RVs,” he said.

"Council is currently exploring options for more parking spaces.

"In particular, there is a report to be considered by council at next week's general meeting regarding the proposed decommissioning of toilets behind the Warwick Town Hall, which, if approved, would see the provision of an estimated three additional car parking spaces in place of the toilet block.”

Grey nomad Arthur Stacey of Cleveland said most towns struggle with adequate parking for RVs and caravans.

"I don't think Warwick is any different,” he said.

"The city centre is historic and wasn't designed with large vehicles in mind.

"It's not a good move to have the tourist info centre in the main street, it should be on the highway.”

Fellow traveller Nevil Tait of Bethania said if caravaners didn't see signs for RV friendly parking or free camps, they would just keep on going.

"There's no doubt the town is missing out on dollars,” he said.

"Many more travellers would stay if Warwick had those provisions, I've no doubt.

”It's a wonderful town, you should have somewhere to make people stop and spend their money here.”

Gary Pearson of Caboolture said they came through Warwick a lot.

"We love Warwick and we know where to go when we get here,” he said.

"The CBD isn't great for caravans but if you follow the signs, it's pretty easy.

"And if we ever move, we'll move to Warwick.”

Warwick Daily News
New store slicing up some local history

New store slicing up some local history

Butchers set to reopen in Rose City Shoppingworld

Cuppa with the Councillors at Freestone

TEA TIME: Have a sip and a chat with the Southern Downs Councillors.

Discuss Southern Downs' hot topics over tea

The cost of not being RV friendly

ON THE ROAD: Gary and Leigh Pearson of Caboolture love Warwick, but agree the CBD is not ideal for RVs and caravans.

Warwick could be missing out on the lucrative grey nomad market

Remembering the fallen

Lieutenant Patrick Costigan.

Lest we forget

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Clarkson opts for the top grade with Warwick in div 2

MEDAL WINNER: Tyhe Clarkson will play division 1 for University this season.

First Aussie rules of the season for ladies and juniors

Gala day of rugby at Risdon Oval for men and women

BACK: Brad Johnson (with ball) will be a key for the Water Rats at Risdon Oval this Saturday.

Watch the Warwick women at home in the rugby

It's sponsors day at Warwick hockey on Saturday

Harry Gillespie on the attack in Warwick junior hockey last season.

Action hots up in Warwick hockey

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

EVERY so often a book comes along which captures your thoughts so well it could have been written with you in mind.

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!