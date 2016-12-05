The day the cards fell right

BOOK NOOK: Wendy Campbell, in amongst her books.

A FAMOUS author once said 'I love walking into a book store. It's like all my friends are sitting on shelves, waving their pages at me.'

For over 16 years the Little Shop of Books & Retro Wares in King St has been Wendy Campbell's sanctuary.

Fleeing an abusive relationship, Ms Campbell moved to Warwick with her two young sons in 1998.

"I had no car, no prospects, I didn't know a soul,” she said.

"It was a really tough start to life in Warwick and I spent many a tearful night, thinking about moving back to where I'd come from and to my family.

"But it just would have made things so much worse for everyone concerned.

"So I dug in and made a go of it here, and I'm happy I did.”

With no credentials, no friends and no contacts, Ms Campbell said she found it impossible to find work in the town.

"I spent a lot of time inside the book shop in King St, it used to be right across the road from where it is now,” she said.

"Gail Jobson owned it then and one day I just asked if she'd like a business partner.

"She looked at me and said, 'It's funny you should mention that, I was thinking about selling the store'.

"This was the answer, a job or business that would give me the flexibility to look after my sons if I needed to.

"I got a small loan from my mother to pay the deposit and eventually paid the business off in about three years.”

Ms Campbell said she had wanted to set an example for her children.

"I certainly wasn't going to sit around and do nothing,” she said.

"Owning a book store was an ideal of mine and for once the cards fell how I wanted them to.

"The shop became my sanctuary, and still is.”

Ms Campbell said the business of books has changed with recent times.

"Technology has certainly impacted upon the business,” she said.

"With ebooks and everything being online, it's taken a lot away from the good old fashioned book store.

"But even so, I don't think people are reading as much as they used to.

"I read a lot but I have other interests too; I sew, crochet and knit.”

Ms Campbell said she has no time for Warwick bashers.

"I'll always defend Warwick,” she said.

"I love it here and I love it when book lovers discover my shop for the first time.”