'The day we need now more than ever'

In an unprecedented year full of hardship and loss, there’s something we need now more than ever – and it’s happening today, says Stephanie Bedo.

If there's one thing the world needs now more than ever, it's cheer.

After a tumultuous year that kicked off with the devastating Australian bushfires and continued with the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for ways to lift their spirits.

Today is a day which should do just that.

While kindness should be carried out every day, World Kindness Day is being promoted in Australia as a mission to set a new world record of 20,000 kind acts logged in one single day.

"We want Aussies to spread a new kind of virus, kindness," said The Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel.

"Kindness doesn't need to be a grand gesture; the smallest act can have the greatest impact on someone's life."

Kath Koschel is promoting World Kindness Day.

She’s asking people to log their kind act today on social media. Picture: Tim Hunter

The former NSW elite cricketer was left paralysed after being hit by a drunk driver and was told she would never walk again.

But not only did she defy the odds and teach herself how to walk again, she came face-to-face with the drunk driver in court - and she offered him a lift home.

It's the kind of kindness she has since committed her life to.

Your kind act could be as simple as writing a nice letter. Picture: Tim Hunter

The Kindness Factory is a not-for-profit organisation aimed at inspiring people to be kind, to reach out for help, to stay connected with others, exercise resilience and treat the planet with dignity and respect.

"We've seen countless examples including people buying strangers coffee, mowing a neighbour's lawn through to someone giving away a car," Ms Koschel said.

"Humans have a huge capacity to be kind - this year has shown that we need to shine a light on kindness now more than ever."

You can log your act of kindness today, using social media hashtag #onesmallact #20kin2020 or visit the Kindness Factory website

