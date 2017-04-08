The Easter Rock Swap turns 50

Jeff SMith of Brunswick Heads had his opals on show at the Rock Swap.

THE Easter Rock Swap will celebrate its 50th year in Warwick this year and as usual lapidary enthusiasts will not be disappointed.

This will also be the seventh year the event has been run by the Darling Downs Antiques, Bottles and Collectables Club, so it won't just be rocks visitors will have the chance to browse through.

Organiser Dawn Hole said the event would dras about 100 exhibitors and stall holders to Warwick for the annual show.

"This year we've got just about everything,” she said.

"Antiques, bottles, books, coins, collectables, gemstones, jewellery, lapidary supplies, toys and plants, just to name a few.

"So there really is something for everyone.”

Mrs Hole said there would also be free collectables valuations on site.

"So you can bring your treasures down and have them valued, you might be surprised,” she said.

"And there's always the opportunity to pick up a last minute Easter gift for someone, or for any occasion for that matter.

"There's a lot of beautiful craft work by some very talented artisans and fresh preserves and jams as well.”

Mrs Hole said the event would run from 8am-5pm on Friday and Saturday and 8am-2.30pm on Sunday.

"As usual it will be held down at the Warwick Showgrounds, so everything will be nicely spread out,” she said.

"My favourites are the beautiful opals that a chap brings up from the coast, he has some amazing top-class opal jewellery.

"Admission is quite cheap as well, it's only $5 entry and any children that come along with their parents will get in for free.

"And there might even be a few Easter egg surprises to seek out.”