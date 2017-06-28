The evolution of Warwick

CENSUS 2016: Warwick looks a little different these days.

THE face of the average Warwick person is changing; we're growing older, we're more likely to have been born overseas and we're earning more than ever.

The data from the 2016 census was released yesterday, illustrating a similar trend to that being being seen across the country.

In 2006, the average Warwick resident was 38 years old. Today we are a median age of 42 and those in the 55-59 year age group make up the largest slice of our population.

Speaking of population, our scenic little 4370 postal area rose from 17,517 in 2006 to 18,521 in 2016, which is similar to the rise we saw between 2001 and 2006.

As Australia's vibrant multiculturalism spreads, more people are choosing to make the region their home, with 15.2% of us born outside Australia, compared with 12.7% 10 years ago.

With this comes more homes, with the region now boasting 1000 more dwellings than in 2006. We also have more space in those homes, with the average number of people occupying them dropping slightly from 2.5% to 2.4%.

We can afford these homes because we're earning a more than 10 years ago, with household income up $300 a week

In an added financial bonus, we're paying almost $100 rent less than the average Australian renter.

The average cost of a rental in Warwick in 2006 was $150 and it's now $240, but still significantly shy of the $335 being coughed up by the average Aussie renter.

We also have it a little better than the rest of the country when it comes to our homes.

In Warwick, 78.2% of people live in a three or four-bedroom house, compared to only 73.3% nationwide.

However our weekly income is a lot lower than the national household average, which sits at $1438 compared to our $1024.

Even worse, 26.8% of households earn less than $650 gross a week, much higher than the national snapshot at 20%.

Then in a segment that wasn't even on past census forms, we can see we've become a lot more tech-savvy, with now almost 75% of Warwick households accessing the internet, but we've still got a way to go to catch the national average of 83.2%.

In the past decade we have also moved further away from God, with 21.5% claiming no religious affiliation, up 10% since 2006.