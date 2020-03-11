Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

US ELECTION: 'The fastest polling swing in history'

by Sam Clench
11th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

 

A week has passed since Super Tuesday, and the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has changed dramatically.

Former vice president Joe Biden, whose campaign was considered all but dead less than a fortnight ago, has benefited from an enormous surge of support, described by polling guru Nate Silver as "probably the fastest in the history of the primaries".

And the race has been pared down to just two candidates - Mr Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The pair's former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren have all dropped out, leaving Democratic voters with a simple, binary choice.

Today, a few more of them get to make that choice. Six states are voting - Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Washington, Idaho and North Dakota.

Read on for the latest news, and all the results as they come in.

bernie sanders democratic primaries joe biden us election 2020

Just In

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans
    • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campdraft cancellation brings silver lining

        premium_icon Campdraft cancellation brings silver lining

        News THE Inglewood Show has introduced a new and exciting event in the place of their usual campdraft.

        Drive to provide dignity for Warwick women in need

        premium_icon Drive to provide dignity for Warwick women in need

        News Need for basic sanitary items is high in our region

        Redbacks rally for first game under new coach

        premium_icon Redbacks rally for first game under new coach

        Sport ‘I’ve got to earn their respect’

        60+ people appearing in court today

        premium_icon 60+ people appearing in court today

        News Here’s a list of people due to face Warwick Magistrates Court on March 11.