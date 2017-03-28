The fear of fear itself

THERE'S a mental health slogan that's been doing the rounds for a while that says, "It's ok to not be ok”.

I wish someone had told me that one a long time ago because for a great deal of my adult life I lived in fear of feeling bad.

I suffered anxiety about having anxiety. Phobo-phobia if you like.

I was 20 when I started in the coppers. I didn't have any police officers in the family but every contact I had with them was only ever in good way.

I suppose I didn't really understand what the life of a copper was going to like.

I wasn't really that worried about dealing with bad-guys or violence.

I was a strapping lad. I had a couple of season of senior footy behind me and wasn't really scared of anything.

The first couple of years were a blur of exciting new things. Witnessing and living through the suffering of so many poor innocent people started to take its toll.

Soon I was in my mid 20's, married and a young father, I started to empathise with a lot more people.

I had moved to the Water Police under the Story Bridge. A great place to work but unfortunately the bridge was popular for those wanting to end it all.

I started to see my friends and family in the faces of those I picked up off the concrete or the water .

I lived just over the river, close enough to run or cycle to work. When I was coming up to the bridge It would "talk” to me. Tell me to climb the railing and see what it felt like to plummet down. I started driving to work. The bridge still talked to me, "Just stop the car and jump”.

I started driving over the South-East Freeway to avoid it.

I felt weak and useless. I saw what happened to those in the coppers who lost it. They got bundled off somewhere. Probably to a rubber room and never back to a decent place career-wise, if at all.

When I first started to feel this way, I sucked it up and got on with it. battled on, set my mind to the task, and just got on with it but after a while I noticed that the feelings of anxiety I was feeling just wouldn't leave me.

Drinking copious amounts of alcohol seemed to be a good way of dealing with it too. It worked quite well for a while. One day I decided that there was no future. Sooner or later my dark secret would be found out. Lucky for me I was too drunk to climb the ladder and put my head in the noose I had made. My wife heard me bungling about.

The game was up. I got some treatment, was given anti-depressants. No rubber room fortunately but then I was back at work. Feeling just as anxious and getting on with it for another 10 years or so. The final solution never far from my mind. I moved to working in more and more challenging places, by myself with no back up for hundreds of kilometres.

God-damn it - I will beat this thing.

Abusing alcohol and prescription drugs, Self-destructive. Seeking an honourable end, taking risks in the hope that the bad guy would shoot me, or some other act that would define me as a man rather than just a weak and vulnerable human.

I eventually wound up in the office of another psychiatrist. I was still trying to get better, to keep my family together. He asked me how I was. I told I had slipped a little when I had read about a child drowning in a pool. "What do you mean?” He said. "Well it made me sad” I replied. He gave me a pretty frank talking to after that, was I a human being, did I want to have feelings or be a robot?

That was really my light bulb moment.

If I hurt myself playing footy or got the flu I went and got treatment, Doctors, physio's etc.

It might hurt to miss a few games. Few days in bed. So what.

But when it was a mental injury or illness, bloody hell, don't tell anyone. That's worse than death itself.

Life's tough. It's challenging for everyone. These challenges sometime have bad endings. Don't be afraid to seek professional help when you are hurt. Sucking it up, taking a spoonful or cement to harden up and building a bridge might work sometimes when these injuries are few and far apart but not all the time. My biggest problem in my mental health battle was being anxious of what was going to happen next, and would I cope with it or would I go to water? In my case I like to paraphrase Franklin D Roosevelt - "the only thing I had to fear was fear itself.”

I'm not ashamed to tell my story. It has made me who I am. I know I am not perfect, but I am still here. I am forever grateful to my wife and kids for standing by this weak and vulnerable human.

In the last few years they have done a lot to suicide proof the Story Bridge.

The Story Bridge has stopped talking to me as well. I even try to engage it in conversation when I cross it but it won't talk back - rude bastard.