The fire that forced Cate into the frontline Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

When a major bushfire tries to destroy a community, it's the team on the ground whom people turn to. But who supports the firefighters? Woombah Rural Fire Service volunteer Cate Field has spent the last five years looking out for her crew from afar.

However, when the Myall Creek Road fire threatened the small village community, she was thrust into the frontline.

Listen to Cate tell her story in the latest Daily Examiner episode of On The Frontline: