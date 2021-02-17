The fossil that could become Qld’s newest emblem

A fossil could become Queensland's newest official state emblem, after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tasked her department to draft a shortlist of potential candidates for a new state symbol.

It followed a petition signed by more than 750 people that called on the government to consider making the Diamantinasaurus matildae - a dinosaur discovered near Winton - Queensland's state fossil.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Age of Dinosaurs centre in Winton. Picture: Mark Calleja

In a letter responding to the petition, Ms Palaszczuk revealed she had asked the Department of Premier and Cabinet to come up with a shortlist of potential fossils that could become Queensland's "State fossil emblem".

The state already has several emblems, including the koala as its animal emblem, the brolga as its bird emblem and the Barrier Reef Anemone Fish as its aquatic emblem.

"I wish to acknowledge the genuine interest and initiative that the Winton community has shown through this e-petition requesting the naming of a new Queensland State Emblem," the Premier wrote.

"I will ask the Honourable Stirling Hinchliffe MP, Minister for Tourism Industry Development … (to) lead the public consultation throughout the State, given the important link to outback tourism."

A spokesman for the Premier yesterday said the issue was not a "key priority" for the government and that it was only being considered at this stage.

The government did not say when the shortlist of fossils would be revealed.

"There is no additional cost to taxpayers," the spokesman for the Premier said.

Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett said he could not think of a better fossil than the Diamantinasaurus to be made the state fossil emblem of Queensland.

"It should be up the top of the shortlist," he said.

"It is fairly unique to Queensland.

"In our local area, those fossils that they uncovered, they're 95 million years old."

Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett is keen for the Diamantinasaurus to lead the shortlist.

Both Western Australia and NSW have official fossil emblems.

Other official symbols in Queensland include the sapphire, which is the state gem, as well as the Cooktown orchid, which is the Sunshine State's floral emblem.

The koala was made the animal emblem in 1971, while maroon was named Queensland's official colour in 2003.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during a 2015 visit to the Age of Dinosaurs centre in Winton. Picture: Mark Calleja

Originally published as The fossil that could become Qld's newest emblem