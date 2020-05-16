The good samaritan visits brightening lockdown for elderly

MISSING CONNECTION: At Akooramak aged care, residents would usually be greeted with visits for schoolchildren but coronavirus has put a halt on excursions, leaving a whole for both old and young alike. s

WITH aged care under strict visitor restrictions, Warwick grandparents have been desperately missing the faces of their family members, but one bunch of young good samaritans are making the separation anxiety a little easier.

Since the coronavirus began, Akooramak nurse Sharon Hobbs said residents had been greeted with afternoon visits from an anonymous group of children, who brought their horse, dogs and lamb along with them.

While the aged care home is used to having visits from kids and animals alike, closures have prevented such excursions, but that hasn’t stopped the youngsters from coming up with their own innovative way to put smiles on residents’ faces.

While Ms Hobbs didn’t know what had inspired the daily 5pm window walk, she said her gratitude was endless.

“They just turned up one afternoon, with their big smiles and it was just great,” she said.

“I think they might have just been walking near Akooramak and went ‘oh well we’ll come in’.

“But it is really beautiful, they make our night.”

According to Ms Hobbs, the group of six makes their way past each wing of the home, bringing excitement to both the elderly and those looking after them.

For many, it was something to look forward to in a time of grave uncertainty.

“It breaks the boredom,” Ms Hobbs said.

“It is hard for some residents at the moment, but we trying to make it special and these kids are just great. They’re making our jobs a bit easier too.

“They’re there for a good 15 minutes or so and afterwards, everyone has something to say. It’s a good conversation starter.”

The small gesture would mean more than these mysterious and compassionate youngsters could ever know.

“I just want to say thank you — thank you for making our day,” Ms Hobbs said.

“It is just fantastic these kids have gone out of their way to make sure we’re not forgotten.”