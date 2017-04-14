The great Glengallan gate debate

I'M AFRAID I can't agree with Beatrice Hawkin's letter (WDN April 7) that the Patrick Leslie Memorial Gates should remain in Leslie Park.

I am probably one of the few people old enough to remember and know Ossie Slade, and I'm sure that if he was here today he would agree with his niece Jane Morse, that the gates should go back where they belong, at Glengallan.

When Ossie, on behalf of the Slade family made the offer of the gates to the Warwick City Council in 1940, it was the right decision as they were sitting in a black soil paddock on a road to nowhere, the homestead was a wreck, and any passing tourist wouldn't have had a clue why they were there.

Ossie, in his wildest dreams couldn't have foreseen the transformation of Glengallan Homestead some 40 years later, thanks to the work put in by a lot of dedicated people.

A number of people have been returning pieces of furniture and crockery to the homestead over the years. It's time that the council did the same and handed back the gates.

Hewan Gibson

Warwick