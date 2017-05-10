The history of the Warwick Town Hall war monument

MANY people have passed that magnificent marble monument attached to the front wall of the Warwick Town Hall and noticed the inscription that reads "Warwick Amateur Rugby League - Memorial to Footballers”.

It is a beautiful tribute to members of the Warwick football community, which included those who played both rugby union and the new breakaway rugby league that came about in 1908. One thing is very obvious in that the word "amateur” indicates that most were rugby union players that made up the names on the monument.

Rugby league appeared to start around the year 1913 in Warwick with teams from the district of Freestone, Brothers, Rovers, Wattles, Keystones, Harriers and Wallaroos.

However, in 1914, the First World War broke out and many of the local teams became short of numbers as young men of recruiting age and lower saw it as their patriotic duty to help defend the British Empire. The promise of adventure, a uniform, and the pay of six shillings per day was a great magnet to these young men who flocked to the recruiting offices to enlist.

When the casualty figures began to reach Australia, such was the high death rate that monuments to those who had made the supreme sacrifice began to spring up in many small towns and cities around the country areas from where these young men came.

On the afternoon of May 12, 1917, a large crowd had gathered outside the Warwick Town Hall at 3.30pm to hear the Lord Mayor unveil a marble monument to the glorious dead who had played rugby football in the district.

This magnificent tribute was the result of a public subscription to provide a roll of honour for those footballers who died for their country. In his dedication speech, as reported in the Warwick Examiner on May 13, 1917, this is what Alderman Gillan had to say:

"There were worse places for young fellows to be than on the football field and places that were not such good training grounds for fit young fellows for service to the empire.

"It was said that Waterloo was won on the cricket fields of England. Probably, some of the glories of the war had been contributed to, and to some extent possible, by the previous practice the boys had received on the football fields of sunny Queensland”.

The marble monument to these boys has remained on the wall of the Warwick Town Hall for 100 years and is possibly Warwick's first War Memorial. Here is a short, more accurate profile of all those on the monument:

Date enlisted/Date of death

Bert Taye Woodward Harris 13-9-15/ 26-11-16

William John Troyahn 18-12-14/ 7-8-15

Donald Cameron 17-8-14/ 7-8-15

Owen Alexander McKenzie 2-7-15/ 20-7-16

George Kevin Gates 18-11-15/20-7-16

Percy Hugh Campbell 12-12-14/22-8-16

Thomas Joseph Healy 27-8-14/22-12-16

Arthur Frank Chambers 9-8-14/20-4-17

Allan Francis Grayson 30-8-14/ 7-4-17

Harry Bell 9-6-15/ 10-3-18

Percy Hewitt Watman 19-8-14/25-5-15

James Leslie Hammill 27-11-15/19-4-18

Stuart Chambers 2-1-16/4-7-17

Percy Alfred Miles 25-9-16/ 13-8-18

Richard Laws 16-9-15/ 23-8-18

Francis Patrick Devitt 30-12-15/ 4-8-16

Alfred Eldridge 1-6-18/ 25-11-18

Frederick Morgan Connell 20-8-15/ 7-8-16

Hastings Ferdinand Brest 15-10-15/ 20-9-18

Perhaps the community leaders of the city of Warwick, whether it be the council, The RSL, or perhaps some benevolent sponsor, could in their wisdom find some way to complete this beautiful monument and make it into a real tribute to those young men who made the supreme sacrifice.

It would be wonderful if in the centenary year of its dedication, this monument was given a clean up brought up to date in accuracy so as to honour these young men who sacrificed so much in the First World War.

If we are to keep alive the spirit of Anzac, we owe it to them to do something about it and this story is to highlight that fact.

Lest We Forget