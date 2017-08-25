17°
The holiday we nearly lost

Sean Teuma | 25th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CONTROVERSIAL: The status of the Killarney Show as a shire holiday drew objections.
CONTROVERSIAL: The status of the Killarney Show as a shire holiday drew objections. JOHN TOWELLS

THIS week's trip down memory lane looks at councillors disputing a shire holiday, Texas growers dominating state championships and a proposal from Canberra to save millions from having to lodge a tax return.

Glengallan Shire Council approved a shire holiday for the Friday of the 1993 Killarney Show, however they weren't without their opposition.

Councillor Frank Roche wasn't impressed with the decision.

"Scrap the holiday,” Cr Roche said. "It is not appreciated by the show societies or the public.

"Shows can be held on a Saturday and Sunday.”

Not everybody shared that view, with Councillor Ray Aspinall opposing Cr Roche's thoughts.

"Children need to take a day off school and their parents a day off work to compete,” Cr Roche said.

Cashmere growers Bevan and Lois Parkinson took home the Queensland Cashmere Championship most successful exhibitor award. Judged by New South Wales grower Tony Brown, said the competition was tough to judge as a result of the quality of entries.

"Choosing winners in the coloured section was my most difficult task; fleeces from the coloured older does would win anywhere,” Mr Brown said.

A proposal that was being considered by the Federal Government as a way to save millions of people from having to lodge an annual tax return.

Treasurer John Dawkins said the government was looking to make the tax return process simpler for residents.

Dog behaviour experts have determined there is a better way to show your affection for your pet.

A recent number of dog attacks prompted the response from the RSPCA, and Dr Hugh Wirth said that hands on the head come from above a dog's line of vision. "We understand quite clearly in dog behaviour now that the most threatening thing that anyone can do is to go up to a dog and put one's hand down on to its head,” Dr Writh said.

Journalist Danny Keenan reported that swooping season is alive in Warwick with magpies targeting more than just children. The National Parks and Wildlife Service were called to an incident involving a female possum and her baby that were being attacked at Warwick Central Pre School.

With magpies breeding between August and October, people were being urged to take extra care when entering their territory.

Keith MacLeod reported on the successes of the Warwick City soccer team, as they stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

The run has all-but ensured a major semi-final berth for the team against ladder leaders Dalby.

