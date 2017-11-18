The importance behind the egg

WARWICK hasn't had this much national coverage since some bloke threw an egg at the Prime Minister in 1917.

These are the words of local historian Neil Bonnell, who has put a great deal of effort into making sure the centenary re-enactment is as close as possible to the way it actually happened.

Mr Bonnell said the newspapers of the day proved to be the best source of information about the incident on November 29, 1917.

"The script we're using is the script that was used in 2001," he said.

"95% of the dialogue is actually as it happened according to news reports from the time."

Mr Bonnell said although the egg is the star of the story, the real importance of the event lies in the what came after.

"That's what gets all the publicity but in reality, in a young federation, Warwick's sergeant Kenny asserted the rights of Queensland over a federal politician," he said.

"If there's something to remember from all of this is that his actions in refusing a federal direction led to the formation of a Commonwealth police force.

"It's possible that even today there are still jurisdictional disagreements, but they won't be as bad as the event from November 1917."