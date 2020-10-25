Euthanasia could stop Labor forming minority government

KAP leader Robbie Katter, whose party could play a decisive role in picking the next government, has hit out at the Premier over her euthanasia pledge.

Euthanasia could deliver a blow to Labor's chances to forming a minority government with a key crossbench party, after Annastacia Palaszczuk put the issue on her re-election agenda.

Katter's Australian Party leader Robbie Katter, whose party could play a decisive role in picking the next government, has hit out at the Premier - saying her voluntary assisted dying pledge is all about politics.

He said his party did not have an official position on the issue, but he was personally opposed to euthanasia, pointing to his public record and the KAP's voting history on issues like abortion.

"I just cannot see a scenario where we could align with anyone that would push that agenda,"

Mr Katter said. "I would find it enormously hard to align with anyone that would even contemplate pushing that agenda in the next parliament. That would make it very difficult for me personally. But I couldn't say any more than that."

He would not say if the issue would be a deal breaker, but said he was "not in the business of compromising my values every day".

Mr Katter accused Ms Palaszczuk of taking advantage of a "highly sensitive, emotional issue" during an election campaign.

The Premier announced at her party's campaign launch that a re-elected Labor government would introduce voluntary assisted dying legislation to the parliament in February.

The Queensland Law Reform Commission would be asked to report back sooner than March on the proposal, with Ms Palaszczuk promising to give her MPs a conscience vote.

Mr Katter acknowledged that there were some strong arguments for euthanasia, but is concerned that once legislated, the laws could change over time - referring to the "slippery slope argument". "Most people haven't … put a formal (party) policy together on it because the whole issue was parked up until the law reform commission report came back," he said.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has previously refused to say if she personally supports euthanasia, but has said no one should have to die in pain.

Bob Katter, Stephen Andrew and Pauline Hanson.

Federal Kennedy MP Bob Katter was yesterday photographed with One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson and state Mirani MP Stephen Andrew in Mackay.

Ms Palaszczuk would not say yesterday what Labor's plan was if it failed to secure a majority. It came after an exclusive Newspoll revealed a hung parliament was looming. Both the Premier and Ms Frecklington have ruled out doing deals with minor parties in the event of a hung parliament.