The LNP luminaries branded cowards by their own president

LNP president Cynthia Hardy has attacked past and current LNP heavyweights as cowards after speaking publicly about the conservative party's dysfunction.

Ms Hardy, in a letter to members, said she was disappointed to read of the allegations in a three-part Courier-Mail/Sunday Mail series that detailed the dysfunction between the state headquarters and parliamentary team.

"Quite frankly, if you were writing a work of fiction you couldn't have done a better job,'' she said.

"The inaccuracies and suppositions were astounding and for a handful of cowardly members of this party including past and current elected members, to feed commentary to journalists on and off the record is appalling behaviour.

"They are the actions of people that are intended to damage our electoral fortunes at the next federal election, and the action of those that will cost us donors.''

Those who took aim at the current administration - on the record - included Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, former premier Rob Borbidge, former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, former federal immigration minister Gary Hardgrave and LNP founding father Lawrence Springborg.

LNP heavyweights (clockwise from top left) Jeff Seeney, Adrian Schrinner, Gary Hardgrave, Rob Borbidge and Lawrence Springborg

Those who spoke anonymously - fearful of retribution - included federal ministers, senators, senior aides, state MPs, former ­donors, former state executive members, former state ministers, former senior ­bureaucrats and a former ministerial driver.

All of them spoke in the strong and resolute hope that the LNP would win the next state election in 2024.

They believed that unless the current administration was sidelined, this would not happen. Since Ms Hardy's letter was released, several senior LNP figures have contacted The Courier-Mail to criticise her response.

"The more she denies reality, the more members will demand change," one wrote.

"Bring on the convention."

It comes as LNP leader David Crisafulli claimed the organisational wing of the LNP undermined the leadership of his predecessor Deb Frecklington.

Mr Crisafulli said yesterday it was "no good" that past presidents Bruce McIver and Gary Spence were seen on Clive Palmer's yacht on election night.

He said he intended to reform the party, acknowledging it would not be easy, but insisting he was up for it.

