The making of a maroon

Opinion, Elyse Wurm | 31st May 2017 5:00 AM
MAROON PRIDE: (Back, from left) Landon Moore, 10, Harper, 4, and Indi Cruice, 7, and (front) Rylee, 2, and Rori Heinemann, 1, have taught me a thing or two about State of Origin.
MAROON PRIDE: (Back, from left) Landon Moore, 10, Harper, 4, and Indi Cruice, 7, and (front) Rylee, 2, and Rori Heinemann, 1, have taught me a thing or two about State of Origin.

WHEN I packed up my bright red Corolla and moved north from Melbourne at the start of the year, I knew there would be a few cultural differences I may need to get used to.

Not being able to order a potato cake at the fish and chip shop, or getting used to sunny days that don't suddenly turn into storms.

But I've now found myself in the midst of the biggest cultural shift of all, grasping the significance of State of Origin.

The ball is a little rounder, there's two big sticks missing and players can't pass forwards.

For someone who's used to packs of players jumping on each other's shoulders for speckies, it's a lot to take in.

Although I've been in the sunshine state for just over a month I'm sad to say I'm yet to watch an entire game of rugby league.

But tomorrow's big clash seems like the right time to start.

In the last few days I've learnt not to even joke about the idea I might barrack for NSW and when you need maroon merch stat, Danny Lyons is your man.

I know the best way to watch the big game is surrounded by mates with beer in hand and that's exactly how I plan to make my debut.

If I wear the maroon half as well as these cute kids, I'll feel worthy of the title.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  maroons opinion rugby league state of origin

