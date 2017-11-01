The man who makes the Warwick Gold Cup

Trevor Young makes the famous Warwick Gold Cup by hand every year.

Trevor Young makes the famous Warwick Gold Cup by hand every year. Jonno Colfs

HARD at work in a dark, cluttered shed on Yangan Rd, Trevor Young produces some of the most desired work in the country.

Mr Young, a master engraver and gold/silversmith, is the man behind the Warwick Gold Cup, campdrafting's highest prize, which he painstakingly creates by hand every year.

First asked to make the cup in 1992, Mr Young has made one every year since and will continue to do so, at least until 2020.

"It was the first cup I'd ever made,” he said.

"It's changed a little over the years, but the powers that be could see I was just trying to make it as a good as possible.

"Those competitors win a lot of money for winning that competition, but they've all told me their main aim was to get their hands on the cup.”

The cup takes about two months to make and Mr Young said he was always trying to update and improve his methods.

The cup starts as a flat sheet of sterling silver, which is cut to a pattern, shaped then soldered.

The base and the stand are both cut from the same material, shaped and the three parts are soldered together to form the cup.

Mr Young said cups weren't made like that any more.

"Unfortunately this is most certainly a dying art,” he said.

"A lot of cups are machine-made.”

Mr Young then polishes the assembled cup before engraving, again by hand.

"I send it off to Sydney for gold-plating,” he said.

"I've been working with a company down there for many years, and they're very good to me.

"Last year, the owner Dennis said he was considering sending me the Melbourne Cup to engrave.

"I was unwell at the time, so it didn't happen, but he said as far as he was concerned I was the best engraver in the country.”

Starting out as a plumber upon finishing school, Mr Young had access to a large workshop in Bundaberg, where he began honing his metal-working skills.

An avid rodeo fan and horse lover, Mr Young made bits, bridles and spurs in his spare time before moving to belt buckles and jewellery.

He quit plumbing in 1976, and was making up to 60-70 buckles a week.

Mr Young said without any real training he learnt his skills over time.

"I still make the Warwick Rodeo Queen buckle and made a lot for most major rodeos and associations in the country,” he said.