THE NEW HEROES: School’s tribute to frontline inspirations

HEROIC: Wheatvale State School staff dress up as superheroes to pay tribute to the incredible effort of parents and essential workers.

HEROIC: Wheatvale State School staff dress up as superheroes to pay tribute to the incredible effort of parents and essential workers.

IN THIS climate, Southern Downs superheroes don’t wear capes — they wear scrubs, supermarket uniforms or multiple hats as parents juggle work and home schooling.

It was these essential workers Wheatvale State School staff sought to pay tribute to by dressing up this week.

Teachers of the small state school donned their best superhero garbs as a way to thank the school and wider community, according to principal Charlie Moncada.

“I think anyone who goes to work at the moment is going above and beyond and need to be rewarded for it,” he said.

“They are doing it for the greater good and making sure the community, schools, and health care can operate for people who need them.”

With the majority of the school’s 49 students working from home, Mr Moncada hoped the tribute gave families a reprieve from the seriousness of the pandemic.

“I think everyone really enjoyed it — there was the feeling among the staff that we’re helping each other and it gave people a chance to smile,” he said.

“We didn’t want to devalue the importance of what was happening but if it made people laugh and brought them some cheer throughout the day then it was worth it.”

While the transition from school to home had been a tricky one, Mr Moncada knew a strong relationship between parents and staff would keep the school community united.

“We had some difficulty getting (home schooling) up and going but we have such a good community relationship and an open line of communication that if any hurdles come up we’re able to talk about them,” he said.