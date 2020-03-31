THE NEW NORMAL: Park closures force children indoors

KEEPING kids occupied during school closures has never been more challenging for Southern Downs parents, with parks now closed to the public.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the closure of public areas, such as playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks.

For parents hoping to seek a bit of a reprieve, these were the last areas kids could be taken to play.

Single stay-at-home mum of one Lauren Crossman said while she and her daughter Charlotte, 3, enjoyed heading out to the park, she was fortunate to have an outdoor space.

“I guess one of the ways you stay sane is by keeping a routine going,” she said.

“We make sure we keep busy with educational and sensory activities and I think the key is to have something to look forward to each day like a picnic in the garden.”

Miss Crossman said she belived the situation could foster creativity in kids.

“I would like to think that, but I think it depends on the kid. I’m just grateful we actually have the opportunity to be home and safe with our kids.”

Teilah McKelvey is working from home and schooling her children Summer, 10, and Charlie, 8.

“We try to break it up and do learning in 45-minute blocks. That way they can still do things they want and I can get some work done.”

Despite her efforts to keep her children stimulated Mrs McKelvey said her school loving kids had gone stir-crazy.

“I’ve let them FaceTime a friend each day because I think that’s what they’re struggling with the most, not getting to socialise,” she said.

Mrs McKelvey has also been working with the Showgirls to start online colouring-in competitions.

“It’s time to get creative, the kids have created a circuit activity to stay active and these competitions can be done by everyone on the Show Society Facebook page,” she said.

“For parents I guess we have to steal the moments here and there. For me, cooking has been my saving grace.”