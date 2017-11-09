The Oaks comes alive for Open Gardens

BLOOMING BEAUTY: Gardener Rodney Burraston (centre) with residents Reg Davis and Sinclair Byrne enjoying the new gardens at The Oaks Aged Care Facility ahead of the Open Day on Saturday.

BLOOMING BEAUTY: Gardener Rodney Burraston (centre) with residents Reg Davis and Sinclair Byrne enjoying the new gardens at The Oaks Aged Care Facility ahead of the Open Day on Saturday. Contributed

THE gardens at The Oaks at Warwick Hospital will be abuzz with activity on Saturday for the first Open Gardens event.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy the handy work of Rodney Burraston who has been hard at work beautifying the grounds at the aged care facility

A former nurse, Mr Burraston has spent the past three months planting out the gardens, many from seeds, and painting planter boxes and seats for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

"The building is the brown sort of brick so I've painted a lot of the garden beds and the seats in bright colours,” he said.

"All the residents are loving what's happening. Before we had no flowers just green hedges.

"They get more enjoyment out of it than anyone and they just like seeing the changes as you've been doing it.”

The Oaks director of nursing Sherry Phillips said a lot of work was done to bring the grounds back to life.

"There is a lot of colour and beautiful smells in the air,” Mrs Phillips said.

"The residents and staff are very proud of the gardens.

"A number of our residents are ex-farmers so they really appreciate being able to get outside and walk amongst the gardens and plants.”

Mrs Phillips said the open gardens event was one way to have the community interact with residents.

"Being involved with the community is a very important part of providing aged care," she said.

"With our residents being aged or frail, there are challenges to actually getting out and about, but with events like this, we are bringing the community in."

From 9am until noon on Saturday, visitors can tour the gardens and enjoy a Devonshire tea at The Oaks.

A $10 donation for entry will help fund further improvements to the garden.

The open garden day will be held from 9am to noon on Saturday 11 November and will feature Devonshire morning teas and tours of the gardens.

Entry is a $10 donation which will help fund further improvements to the garden.