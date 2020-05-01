THE OLD BLAME GAME: Aged care slams new coronavirus code

KEEPING LOVED ONES SAFE: Akooramak CEO Darryl Chapman said the aged care sector was doing what was responsible during the crisis.

KEEPING LOVED ONES SAFE: Akooramak CEO Darryl Chapman said the aged care sector was doing what was responsible during the crisis.

AS THE national cabinet announces a new coronavirus code of practice for aged care and $205 million extra for the sector, one Warwick home has defended the choice to lock down during the pandemic.

The code, supported by major peak agencies, sets out consistent best practices for visitation during the pandemic.

But Akooramak Aged Care CEO Darryl Chapman said the move would be of little impact to most facilities.

“It’s totally unnecessary,” he said.

“Virtually everyone is doing the right thing at the moment anyway.”

Earlier in the week, Mr Chapman told the Daily News he had been “critical” of the limited funding given to the sectors.

Mr Chapman said he stood by the statement, despite today’s announcement.

“I guess my attitude is I’ll say thank you when the money hits our bank account,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of funding announcements and we haven’t seen a lot of it as of yet.”

His claim is supported by an alliance of aged care facilities who said government support so far had equated to an average of $2 per resident per day.

Mr Chapman said the virus would be a “death knell” for vulnerable aged care residents if infection entered facilities, which was why the sector had been so vigilant.

“It’s a bit of a blame game,” he said.

“It would be desperate if one of our residents passed away from the virus because of open slather access.

“Yet if there’s a positive coronavirus testing in our facility, we’ll be the ones to get the blame for it.”

Mr Chapman said the facility did go into a period of total lockdown when there was a positive case in Warwick, however that hadn’t kept residents from enjoying most of their usual activities.

“They’re certainly not locked in a room like the PM had insinuated,” he said.

Sally Russell, whose mother lives at Killarney Memorial Aged Care, applauded the efforts the home had made to keep families connected so far, but acknowledged the lockdown didn’t come without its barriers.

“The aged care has been more than obliging. There’s a mobile number that goes straight through to Mum’s area, ” she said.

“But to do Skype is a bit hard because she is hard of hearing and we’re struggling a bit. ”

At Southern Cross Care in Allora, CEO Jason Eldering had been in contact with Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy about putting in place “proportionate measures”.

“In this business, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” he said.

“Depression is real and mental health issues have been increasing. Not just here but outside.

“Yet we asked families about putting the homes in the highest restrictions and 85 per cent supported it.

“We want loved ones to see their families but we all have to be responsible and really mindful that we could be carrying in the virus unknowingly.”

Since coronavirus started, the Federal Government has provided $850 million to the aged care sector.