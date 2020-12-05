The one present you need to give someone this Christmas

It may be the season to spend up big, but one Brisbane-based group is asking consumers to make this switch for at least one pressie this year.

Think of it as environmentally-responsible "re-gifting": buying at least one second-hand present this year Christmas.

World's Biggest Garage Sale is on a mission to save the estimated 20 million unwanted presents it says that, after being unwrapped on Christmas Day, are promptly plonked in the bin.

It's #OneSecond campaign is encouraging everyone to source just one second-hand item as a present, instead of buying new.

Yasmin Grigaliunas from World's Biggest Garage Sale is urging everyone to buy one second-hand present this year. Picture: Jamie Hanson

It could even be something from your own wardrobe or cupboard.

The upside is less rubbish in our landfills; the warm, fuzzy feeling that comes from briefly opting out of the commercialization of Christmas and a few extra bucks in your pocket as second hand is cheaper - and sometimes free.

But what it isn't is second rate.

World's Biggest Garage Sale's circular economy precinct at Morningside has plenty of potential quality gifts.

CEO and co-founder, Yasmin Grigaliunas, claims the precinct is one-of-a-kind.

"It's an innovation - here in Brisbane - that does not exist anywhere else in this country," Yasmin told Saved By Michelle.

"We are different to an op shop. The 'precinct' approach is about bringing more value to a product and not just taking in second-hand stuff and chucking it on the floor.

"We look at how we can improve the value of something, either in its current state, or to make something new.

"For example, Officeworks is one of our partners and we get deliveries every day from them of dented, scratched, imperfect or maybe old-range products that would not end up for sale.

"Our team will use those materials to make new products and we re-manufacture them.

"So it is both second-hand and new."

WBGS is at Building 3, 500 Lytton Rd, Morningside, but you can also shop online.

THE OTHER HAND

Brisbane Tool Library Not just power and hand tools, this library also lends out camping and sports equipment - and you can get a gift membership. A gift membership allows the recipient to borrow up to four items for a week and costs $75 for 12 months (or $60 concession) or $25 for three months.

https://brisbanetoollibrary.org/

Camp Hill Antique Centre

Don't be misled by the name. The Camp Hill Antique Centre also has plenty of retro, vintage and upcycled items.

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm, 545 Old Cleveland Rd, Camp Hill

camphillantiquecentre.com

Sunday Discovery Markets

It's dubbed Brisbane's biggest garage sale and has been running for more than three decades.

There's usually around 100 stalls selling an array of second hand items including clothing and accessories, household bric-a-brac, antiques, toys and games, books, records, furniture, tools, collectables, vintage and retro, musical instruments, video games and art.

Open every Sunday throughout the holidays from 6am to noon at 250 Sherwood Rd, Rocklea.

brisbanemarketplace.com.au

RSPCA Op Shops

There are currently we have five stores open in the Gold Coast, four in Brisbane (and one soon to open in Ascot), one in Toowoomba, Bundaberg, Gympie and Rockhampton. All sell a

mix of preloved items from clothing and accessories, bric a brac and manchester, to toys, games, books and electrical items, for the discerning op shopper some of our stores have some higher quality and designer clothing and nearly all of our stores offer some kind of furniture, sometimes just smaller pieces like chairs and small bookcases and bedside cabinets and in other stores dining sets, sofas, dressing tables and larger pieces of good furniture. Stock is replenished daily.

rspcaqld.org.au

Moonage Daydream Vintage

Buying for someone else can be just as hard if its vintage or second hand as it is new. So why not choose a gifts card which can be pushed in store or over instagram or email.

257A Annerley Rd, Annerley

Wednesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

facebook.com/Moonage-Daydream-Vintage-1236247316530156/

Originally published as The one present you need to give someone this Christmas