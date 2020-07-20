Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DELICIOUS!: Fresh cheese with tomato and pesto.
DELICIOUS!: Fresh cheese with tomato and pesto.
News

The Rambling Tart shares her winter gourmet delights

Krista Bjorn
20th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I HAVE loved this cold but beautiful week. The cold outside has been the perfect excuse to spend happy hours in our warm, sun-drenched kitchen making all sorts of delicious things.

A dear friend has to eat gluten-free and misses bread dreadfully, so I experimented with baking a gluten-free English muffin bread for them and it came out beautifully. It didn't crumble or fall apart, held its shape well for slicing and toasting, and stayed fresh for several days. We're calling that one a win.

I strained the Nordic berry liqueur that has been ageing for several months and it's now bottled and ready for drinking. I love it straight to accompany a cheese platter in the evening or added to ice-cold soda water for an afternoon tipple while we watch the sun go down.

My passion for cheesemaking returned recently, and I've been having a great time turning milk and cream into delectable cheeses.

Gluten-free English muffin bread.
Gluten-free English muffin bread.

I started with a simple fresh farm cheese that we enjoy with all sorts of things. For lunches, we crumble it over toasted sourdough topped with homemade pesto and sliced tomatoes. For nibbles before dinner, we spread it on fresh sourdough and add a smear of homemade quince paste or a wafer-thin slice of prosciutto or a few chopped olives. It even goes well at breakfast spread on French toast and drizzled with homemade apple caramel syrup.

Today I'm making halloumi. I love this cheese in winter, coated with sesame seeds or garlic then gently fried in olive oil until it is beautifully browned. It's such a nice treat with a glass of red wine while we wait for dinner to finish cooking.

Now I'm heading out to the gardens to plant more artichokes and peas. They're my favourite vegetables and never fail to delight me.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        premium_icon ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        News Members shocked and outraged after founding father dropped in a move of ‘madness’.

        Two involved in Maryvale traffic crash

        premium_icon Two involved in Maryvale traffic crash

        News Paramedics transport young boy to Warwick Hospital.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        HOT PROPERTY: Warwick homes worth $1M+

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Warwick homes worth $1M+

        Property Here’s our postcode’s grandest properties, perfect for your next investment or...