The Rambling Tart shares her winter gourmet delights

I HAVE loved this cold but beautiful week. The cold outside has been the perfect excuse to spend happy hours in our warm, sun-drenched kitchen making all sorts of delicious things.

A dear friend has to eat gluten-free and misses bread dreadfully, so I experimented with baking a gluten-free English muffin bread for them and it came out beautifully. It didn't crumble or fall apart, held its shape well for slicing and toasting, and stayed fresh for several days. We're calling that one a win.

I strained the Nordic berry liqueur that has been ageing for several months and it's now bottled and ready for drinking. I love it straight to accompany a cheese platter in the evening or added to ice-cold soda water for an afternoon tipple while we watch the sun go down.

My passion for cheesemaking returned recently, and I've been having a great time turning milk and cream into delectable cheeses.

Gluten-free English muffin bread.

I started with a simple fresh farm cheese that we enjoy with all sorts of things. For lunches, we crumble it over toasted sourdough topped with homemade pesto and sliced tomatoes. For nibbles before dinner, we spread it on fresh sourdough and add a smear of homemade quince paste or a wafer-thin slice of prosciutto or a few chopped olives. It even goes well at breakfast spread on French toast and drizzled with homemade apple caramel syrup.

Today I'm making halloumi. I love this cheese in winter, coated with sesame seeds or garlic then gently fried in olive oil until it is beautifully browned. It's such a nice treat with a glass of red wine while we wait for dinner to finish cooking.

Now I'm heading out to the gardens to plant more artichokes and peas. They're my favourite vegetables and never fail to delight me.